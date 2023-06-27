Withdrawn application: Lagevrio, molnupiravir, Date of withdrawal: 21/06/2023, Initial authorisation

At the time of the withdrawal, the Agency’s human medicines committee (CHMP) had recommended refusing marketing authorisation for Lagevrio for the treatment of adults with COVID-19.

Having evaluated the data provided by the company, the CHMP had concluded that the clinical benefit of Lagevrio in the treatment of adults with COVID-19 who are not receiving supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of developing severe COVID-19 had not been demonstrated.

Based on the totality of data, it was not possible to conclude that Lagevrio can reduce the risk of hospitalisation or death or shorten the duration of illness or time to recovery in adults at risk of severe disease. Furthermore, it was not possible to identify a specific group of patients in whom a clinically relevant benefit of Lagevrio had been demonstrated.

Therefore, the Agency’s opinion was that the balance of benefits and risks of Lagevrio in the treatment of COVID-19 could not be established. Hence, the Agency had recommended refusing marketing authorisation.

