Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,847 in the last 365 days.

Withdrawn application: Lagevrio, molnupiravir, Date of withdrawal: 21/06/2023, Initial authorisation

At the time of the withdrawal, the Agency’s human medicines committee (CHMP) had recommended refusing marketing authorisation for Lagevrio for the treatment of adults with COVID-19.

Having evaluated the data provided by the company, the CHMP had concluded that the clinical benefit of Lagevrio in the treatment of adults with COVID-19 who are not receiving supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of developing severe COVID-19 had not been demonstrated.

Based on the totality of data, it was not possible to conclude that Lagevrio can reduce the risk of hospitalisation or death or shorten the duration of illness or time to recovery in adults at risk of severe disease. Furthermore, it was not possible to identify a specific group of patients in whom a clinically relevant benefit of Lagevrio had been demonstrated.

Therefore, the Agency’s opinion was that the balance of benefits and risks of Lagevrio in the treatment of COVID-19 could not be established. Hence, the Agency had recommended refusing marketing authorisation.
 

You just read:

Withdrawn application: Lagevrio, molnupiravir, Date of withdrawal: 21/06/2023, Initial authorisation

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more