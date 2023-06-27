Preventing Anaphylactic Shock in the Workplace
Awareness and Prevention of Anaphylactic Shock in the Workplace: A Call for Employers to Equip Employees with Essential First Aid Training
MERSEYSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anaphylactic Shock in the Workplace: Prevention, Recognition, and Response
Senior Consultant at CE Safety
Workplace anaphylactic shock remains an underestimated yet critical aspect of employee safety.
With hospital admissions for anaphylactic shock in adults rising from 3,751 to 4,756 between 2019 and 2020 and allergy-related adult hospitalizations more than doubling since 2013, reaching a record high of 27,172 in 2019/2020, the severity and prevalence of these incidents cannot be overlooked.
CE Safety wants to bring attention to this life-threatening allergic reaction and emphasize the importance of first aid training for employees.
By fostering a proactive approach to workplace safety and equipping staff with the necessary skills, organizations can prevent and manage anaphylactic shock, ultimately saving lives and promoting a secure working environment.
The situation in the UK is particularly worrying, with approximately 1,903 hospital admissions annually due to food-induced anaphylaxis alone.
CE Safety is calling on organisations to adopt a proactive approach to workplace safety. By fostering awareness and equipping staff with first aid skills, businesses can prevent and manage anaphylactic shock, promoting a secure working environment and potentially saving lives.
To raise awareness, CE Safety has created infographics detailing the seven most common triggers of anaphylaxis and the ten foods most likely to induce anaphylactic reactions, as well as medicines that can trigger severe allergic reactions. (Can be provided to be published on request)
Top triggers include insect stings, cosmetic products such as nail polish, medication and food like nuts, milk, eggs and even celery. All are likely to be found within office kitchens across the country and workplace environments.
According to NHS Digital, Hospital Episode Statistics for England, Admitted Patient Care Statistics, 2021-22, there were 477 anaphylaxis emergencies caused by the adverse effect of the correct drug or medicament properly administered. Medicines that are known to cause severe allergic reactions, also known as anaphylaxis, include certain antibiotics (especially ones similar to penicillin), some medicines used during surgery (general anesthetic), and specific painkillers called NSAIDs, like ibuprofen and aspirin. This is why handing out painkillers for headaches at work can be a serious health and safety concern.
Understanding these risk factors can aid individuals and organisations in identifying potential hazards, implementing targeted prevention measures, and reducing the incidence of anaphylactic shock in various work settings.
It's strongly recommended that businesses keep their employees informed about the consequences of allergy-related "pranks," provide proper ventilation, especially during peak pollen times, and offer training sessions such as the AllergyWise e-learning course to enhance understanding of allergies and anaphylaxis.
First aid training is highlighted as essential to recognise and respond to anaphylactic shock at work effectively.
Protecting Your Team From The Risk Of Anaphylaxis
As a UK business owner, addressing the risk of workplace anaphylaxis is crucial for maintaining a safe environment. Under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, it’s your responsibility to create a workspace where employees can perform their duties securely.
So make sure to conduct a workplace risk assessment and develop an allergy management guide to support employees with allergies.
Here's some valuable guidance on preventing workplace anaphylaxis;
1: Be aware of employees with allergies, establish safe food storage areas, and inform outside caterers of food allergies.
2: Educate employees about the consequences of allergy-related “pranks” and provide a separate space for coats and jackets to reduce allergen exposure.
3: Ensure some team members are first aid trained and knowledgeable about allergic reactions.
4: Maintain proper ventilation while accommodating employees with hay fever by keeping windows closed during peak pollen times.
5: Offer training sessions, such as the AllergyWise e-learning course, to enhance allergy and anaphylaxis understanding.
6: Finally, keep workplace plants well-maintained to prevent mould growth.
Ensuring that employees are well-equipped to handle emergencies can be life-saving and create a safer work environment for everyone.
