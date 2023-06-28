SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Zed Run, For Global Distribution and Business Development

SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Skill-Based Gaming Platform, Zed Run, For Global Distribution and Business Development

SCCG Management, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Zed Run, the innovative skill-based gaming platform.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading management advisory firm in the global gambling industry, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Zed Run, the innovative skill-based gaming platform. This collaboration aims to drive global distribution, enhance business development efforts, and provide essential legal and regulatory support in the United States.

Zed Run is revolutionizing the gaming industry with its groundbreaking racing game of skill, which operates on the blockchain and features an open market. Zed Run allows users to actively participate in shaping the market by determining prices, race volumes, and creating an immersive and entertaining experience.

Through this strategic partnership, SCCG Management will leverage its extensive network, industry expertise, and regulatory knowledge to support Zed Run's growth and expansion efforts worldwide. In particular, SCCG Management will play a vital role in facilitating Zed Run's compliance with legal and regulatory requirements in the United States, enabling the platform to operate seamlessly and thrive in this key market.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Zed Run to accelerate their global reach and business development initiatives. Zed Run's unique approach has captured the imagination of players worldwide, and we are committed to supporting their growth through our strategic guidance, industry connections, and comprehensive legal and regulatory expertise."

The partnership between SCCG Management and Zed Run will provide a strong foundation for expanding Zed Run's user base, fostering new partnerships, and exploring innovative opportunities in the gaming industry. By combining SCCG Management's deep industry knowledge and Zed Run's innovative platform, this collaboration is set to reshape the skill based racing landscape and deliver unparalleled experiences to users across the globe.

ABOUT ZED RUN

ZED RUN is the first horse racing game of skill to live not only on the blockchain but in an open market. We take cues from the real world of horse racing and replicate those experiences in a digital world where the users set the prices, the volume of races, and the fun. On Zed Run, owners pay a small entry fee—usually between $2 and $15—to race their NFT horses against each other for prize money. The platform hosts races every hour, seven days a week, streaming the races on their website as well as Zed Run's Twitch channel. Much like actual racehorses, Zed Run users can breed their NFT horses, which have a unique "bloodline," thanks to the game's algorithm, which makes no two horses the same. Since 2019, the company has sold more than $30 million racehorse NFTs on the platform.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT:

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

