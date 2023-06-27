Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market Share Report (Application & End User) to Grow at 21.1% CAGR During (2021-2028)

Emergen Research Logo

Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market Trends – Technological advancements in healthcare industry

Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market Size – USD 1.35 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.1%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global single use/disposable endoscopy market size is projected to reach USD 6.29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 21.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust projected market revenue growth can be attributed to increasingly stringent government regulatory policies associated with patient safety and medical devices and Medicare, and increasing preference for single-use endoscopy for diagnosis of various diseases and conditions and increasing number of patients requiring treatment. Endoscopy is used in the diagnosis of diseases such as Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), orthopedic diseases, gastrointestinal conditions, and cancer.

Increasing investment by major companies to develop new technologies such as capsule endoscopes, duodenoscopes, choledochoscopes, and echoendoscopes is expected to support revenue growth of market going ahead. Global market revenue growth is also driven by rising concerns related to risks associated with use of reusable tools and potential cross contamination. In addition, requirement of skilled labor to operate and use reusable endoscopy equipment and tools and associated maintenance costs are factors driving preference for more technologically advanced single-use endoscopes such as in bronchoscopes with LED light source and CMOS image sensor.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges – Read our Sample Report right now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/713

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Inc.,

KARL STORZ ,

Ambu A/S,

Hill Rom Holdings.,

OBP Medical Corporation,

Hoya Corporation,

Richard Wolf GmbH,

Cook Medical,

Flexicare Medical Ltd.,

Medtronic

Ambu A/S: Ambu is a world leader in single-use endoscopy, offering a diverse variety of innovative instruments such as bronchoscopes, gastroscopes, colonoscopes, and cystoscopes. Their products have high-quality image capabilities as well as ergonomic designs.

Boston Scientific Corporation is a global medical technology firm that manufactures disposable endoscopic tools such as bronchoscopes, duodenoscopes, and cystoscopes. They are committed to providing innovative visualisation technologies and user-friendly designs.

Medtronic PLC is a well-known medical device firm that offers a variety of disposable endoscopic solutions. They have single-use bronchoscopes, gastroscopes, and colonoscopes in their repertoire. They place a premium on high-quality imaging and ease of use.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG: KARL STORZ is a leading manufacturer of endoscopic equipment that includes disposable endoscopes in addition to reusable devices. They offer a wide variety of single-use endoscopes for a variety of specialties, including arthroscopy, urology, and gastroenterology.

Hoya Corporation (PENTAX Medical): Hoya Corporation's PENTAX Medical division provides disposable endoscopes for gastrointestinal treatments. Their products are designed to provide high-quality imaging while also being easy to use.

To learn more details about the Global Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/single-use-disposable-endoscopy-market

Report Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Overview and Scope of the Market

Chapter 2: Market Prospects

Chapter 3: COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Competitive Environment

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, and Limitations

Chapter 6: Key Industry Manufacturers

Chapter 7: Regional Examination

Chapter 8: Market segmentation according to type and application

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Some Significant Report Highlights:

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Endoscope

Visualization Systems

Endoscopic Ultrasound

Insufflator

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bronchoscopy

Urologic endoscopy

Arthroscopy

GI endoscopy

ENT endoscopy

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Healthcare Centers

Clinics

Request a discounted copy of report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/713

The report further divides the Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Recent Published Reports By Emergen Research:

Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-cabin-interiors-market

Cryogenic Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cryogenic-market

Transradial Access Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/transradial-access-market

Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-seat-upholstery-market

Structural Heart Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/structural-heart-devices-market

Fiducial Markers Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fiducial-markers-market

Human Leukocyte Antigen Typing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-leukocyte-antigen-typing-market

All Flash Array Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/all-flash-array-market

Equipment Monitoring Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/equipment-monitoring-market

Electronic Toll Collection Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-toll-collection-market

Digital Human Avatar Services Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-human-avatar-services-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Trending Titles: Neuroendoscopy Market | Elastography Imaging Market

Latest Report : Over The Counter Tests Market | Veterinary Rapid Test Marke