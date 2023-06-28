ANDREW SIM, MD, AND MEHUL SHAH, DO JOIN ALLIANCE ORTHOPEDICS’ MISSION TO HELP NEW JERSEY COMMUNITIES BE BETTER EVERY DAY
Alliance Orthopedics, a leading provider of orthopedic care in New Jersey, announces the onboarding of Andrew Sim, MD, and Mehul Shah, DO.FREEHOLD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Orthopedics, a leading provider of orthopedic care in New Jersey, announces the onboarding of Andrew Sim, MD, and Mehul Shah, DO, two board certified, highly skilled pain management physicians. Dr. Sim and Dr. Shah bring over 15 years of expertise diagnosing and treating a wide variety of pain disorders, further enhancing Alliance Orthopedics’ unwavering dedication to providing exceptional patient care.
Certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology and holding additional board certifications in pain medicine, both doctors take an individualized approach to patient care, utilizing evidence-based interventional procedures to enhance their patient’s quality of life.
Originally from New York City, Dr. Sim earned his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine and completed his anesthesiology residency at Montefiore Medical Center of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He further honed his skills in interventional pain management through his work at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in lower Manhattan.
Born and raised in New Jersey, Dr. Shah joins Alliance Orthopedics after earning his medical degree and Masters of Public Health at Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed an anesthesiology residency and an interventional pain management fellowship at Tufts University/Baystate Medical Center.
Alliance Orthopedics' state-of-the-art facilities are equipped with the latest diagnostic tools and treatment technologies to support the physicians in delivering personalized and evidence-based pain management solutions. The organization takes pride in its patient-centric approach, ensuring that every individual receives compassionate care tailored to their unique needs.
Dr. Sim and Dr. Shah treat patients at Alliance Orthopedics’ locations including Freehold, East Brunswick, Fair Lawn, Bloomfield and Fair Lawn. Alliance Orthopedics is a multidisciplinary orthopedics clinic with highly trained and experienced orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine physicians, chiropractors, physical therapists, occupational therapists and more. To schedule an appointment or for more information please visit allianceortho.com or call 877-5FASTER.
