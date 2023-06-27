EarlyBirds Explains How A CIO Can Be a Change Champion for Innovation Assisted by Its Open Innovation Maps

/EIN News/ -- Forde, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian OSINT platform EarlyBirds is discussing the role that open innovation ecosystems can play in helping CIOs transform their organizations in a challenging market. More information about the company can be found at earlybirds.io.

In an ever-changing technological landscape, where even the slightest edge can be the difference between surviving to see another day or perishing into obscurity, CIOs have a crucial role to play. The Chief Information Officer is not only responsible for keeping the business competitive by constantly updating its infrastructure and internal processes but also for communicating the urgent need for making those upgrades and improvements to higher-up decision-makers.

EarlyBirds co-founder Jeff Penrose talks about the contributions CIOs can make by saying, “As a Change Champion CIO, innovation is a key part of your role in driving change and transformation within the organization. You must be able to identify new technologies and trends that can help your company stay ahead of the competition and better serve your customers.”

Innovation can be incorporated into the role of the CIO in several ways. For example, CIOs might work to establish a culture of innovation within the IT department, encouraging their team to explore new technologies and experiment with new ways of working. They might also explore collaborations with other departments to identify new business opportunities that can be enabled through technology.

Kris Poria, EarlyBirds’ other co-founder and CEO, weighs in on CIOs as catalysts within the organization by saying, “As a Change Champion CIO, you must also be able to effectively communicate the benefits of innovation and change to other stakeholders in the organization. This requires strong leadership skills, as well as the ability to effectively present complex technical concepts to non-technical audiences.”

In addition to driving innovation, a Change Champion CIO must also be able to effectively manage change within the organization. This includes identifying areas of resistance to change, developing strategies to address this resistance, and working collaboratively with other stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition to new systems and processes.

The EarlyBirds platform offers CIOs a way to stay up to date on the latest trends and technologies in the industry. EarlyBirds’ innovation maps make it easier for IT leaders to gain a deep understanding of the market and competitive landscape. With information available for over 4.9 million global innovators, CIOs can tap into current trends, identify the ones with the most relevance to their industry, and harness their potential to give their organizations a leg up.

Jeff Penrose says, “Our innovation ecosystem maps are created for specific technical or business themes across the whole value chain, by specialization, or at a regional level. They are an ideal solution for strategic thinkers to gain an understanding of available innovations, their maturity to solve challenges, identify partners, and much more. If you are a CIO looking to incorporate cutting-edge technologies in your organization, you can sign up as an Early Adopter at https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.”

Kris Poria sums up the value that Change Champion CIOs can bring to the table by saying, “Overall, the role of a CIO is critical in driving innovation and change within the organization. The most pertinent skill this calls for is a willingness to constantly learn and adapt. By staying ahead of the curve and effectively managing the transformation process, you can help your company stay competitive and position it for long-term success.”

EarlyBirds’ award-winning open innovation platform brings together innovators, early adopters, and subject matter experts to find solutions to wicked problems holding back businesses and entire industries. Innovators can list their products and services for initial sale such as pilot, trial, or proof of concept.

Businesses that need innovation as a service to supplement existing innovation programs, or to conduct innovation projects as required, can sign up as Early Adopters and participate in the Explorer Program. On the other hand, EarlyBirds’ Challenger Program is designed to solve one business or technical challenge at a time and search for relevant innovators that meet the business, technical, commercial, and business risk requirements.

Startups and scaleups who believe they have a pioneering technology poised to disrupt existing industries are urged to sign up to the EarlyBirds platform as innovators at https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.

###

For more information about EarlyBirds, contact the company here:



EarlyBirds

Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose

+61 401 287 060

support@earlybirds.io

‘FORDE’ SUITE 10, LEVEL 1, 26 FRANCIS FORDE BOULEVARD, FORDE, ACT 2914

Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose