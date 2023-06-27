Submit Release
New Female Empowerment Book WHO IS A WOMAN Features Leading Clinical Psychiatrist as Author

Palmetto Publishing’s latest nonfiction release empowers women to pursue feminine identity in relationships, work, and life.

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who is a Woman is the latest memoir from Palmetto Publishing, authored by respected Boston-area psychiatrist Dr. Gul. A proud believer in the power of feminine identity, Dr. Gul has built a forty-year practice around helping women identify their giftings, discover unique roles in society that only they can fulfill, and capitalize on the things that make them special.

Dr. Gul’s book traces her journey in several of these roles—such as her experience as a daughter, a sister, and a mother—using personal examples to help women understand how they can own being a woman with great courage and pride.  She also describes ways that women have been cast against by culture, examining the values that expand or diminish the power and agency women have in the world. Dr. Gul also brings her significant experience as a professional clinical psychiatrist to bear, providing valuable insight into female biology, gleaned from a significant amount of research, as well as decades of private practice.

Ultimately, Who is a Woman represents a unique angle on the conversation surrounding gender identity, offering a view of femininity that is holistic, inclusive, and empowering.

Who is a Woman available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com

About the Author:

Dr. Gul is a respected clinical psychiatrist who trained in Boston, MA. She has owned a successful private practice for nearly forty years. An expert on the female mind, Dr. Gul is a wife, mother, daughter, and sister who invites women to embrace their femininity and discover new aspects of their identities. She has also written a clinical psychiatry memoir, Through My Prism. Dr. Gul lives in southern California with her spouse, and she is proud to have two sons and four grandchildren.

