Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (R-PET) Market to Hit US$ 4.9 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Fact.MR’s latest report on Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (R-PET) Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

/EIN News/ -- Rockville , June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global recycled terephthalate market is expected to reach a value of US $ 4.9 Billion by 2033 and is predicted to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.



R-PET is a clear, durable, recyclable plastic that can be converted into new products. This material is essentially a polymer created by combining modified ethylene glycol with pure terephthalic acid.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6954

Regularly melted and turned into fibres for carpets or fiberfill are PET bottles and container waste. Polyethylene terephthalate can also be recycled back into its original use if it is recovered in a suitably pure state. Polyethylene terephthalate can now be reassembled using a variety of methods for dissolving polymers into their chemical components.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Forecasted Market Value 2033 US$ 4.9 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.8% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 70 Tables No. of Figures 183 Figures

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Growing concerns about plastic pollution and environmental sustainability have heightened the demand for recycled materials. Consumers, governments, and industries are actively seeking more sustainable packaging solutions, leading to a surge in the adoption of R-PET. Moreover, demand for R-PET in the United States is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Governments at various levels have implemented regulations and policies to encourage the use of recycled materials. In North America, several states and municipalities have imposed plastic waste reduction targets, recycling mandates, or taxes on single-use plastics. These regulations incentivize the use of R-PET and drive market growth.

Industries such as food and beverage, personal care, and consumer goods are increasingly adopting R-PET for packaging applications. The demand is driven by the need to meet consumer preferences for eco-friendly products and comply with sustainability goals. The versatility of R-PET, which can be used in bottles, containers, sheets, fibers, and other applications, further contributes to its growth.

The concept of a circular economy, which aims to minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency, has gained significant traction. R-PET plays a crucial role in the circular economy by reducing the dependency on virgin plastics and promoting the recycling of plastic waste. The circular economy initiatives promote the use of R-PET and foster its market expansion.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6954



Key Companies Profiled In This Report

AL Mehtab Industries

ALPLA

Bantam Materials

Carbonlite Industries LLC

Clean Tech U.K. Ltd

Clear Path Recycling LLC

DuFor

Evergreen Plastics, Inc.

Indorama Ventures

Libolon

Marglen Industries

Peninsula Plastics Recycling

Phoenix Technologies

PLACON Corporation

PolyQuest

Portage Plastics

UltrePET

UMA SCHREIBGERÄTE ULLMANN GMBH

Unifi

Verdeco Recycling, Inc.

Vital Indicators Shaping The Future Of The Industry

Increasing awareness about environmental issues, such as plastic pollution and waste management, is driving the demand for sustainable alternatives like R-PET. Consumers and businesses are becoming more conscious of their ecological footprint, leading to rising demand for recycled plastics.

Governments at various levels are implementing stricter regulations and policies to encourage recycling and reduce plastic waste. These initiatives include recycling targets, extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs, and bans or restrictions on single-use plastics. Such measures create a favorable environment for the growth of the R-PET market.

The concept of a circular economy, which promotes the recycling and reuse of materials, is gaining traction. R-PET plays a crucial role in achieving a circular economy by diverting plastic waste from landfills and reintroducing it into the production cycle. Companies adopting circular economy principles are likely to drive the demand for R-PET.



Challenges Hindering The Market Growth

The presence of contaminants in the recycled plastic stream poses a significant challenge for R-PET production. Contaminants such as different plastic types, non-plastic materials, and chemical residues can affect the quality and performance of R-PET. Ensuring a clean and consistent supply of recycled feedstock is essential but can be challenging due to ineffective recycling practices and inadequate waste management systems.

Insufficient collection infrastructure and recycling facilities hamper the availability of recycled PET bottles and waste plastic feedstock. In some regions, the collection and sorting systems are not well-developed, leading to lower recycling rates and limited availability of high-quality R-PET. Expanding and improving the recycling infrastructure is crucial to increasing the supply of R-PET.

Virgin PET (made from fossil fuels) remains a dominant choice in various industries due to its lower cost and consistent quality. R-PET often faces challenges in price competitiveness, as the production of recycled plastics involves additional processing and sorting steps.



How Competition Influences The Market

Competing players within the R-PET market strive to capture and maintain a larger market share. This drives companies to differentiate themselves by offering high-quality R-PET, competitive pricing, reliable supply chains, and innovative recycling technologies. The competition encourages companies to continuously improve their offerings and positions within the market.

Manufacturers and suppliers have been investing in state-of-the-art recycling technologies to improve the efficiency and quality of R-PET production. Advanced sorting, cleaning, and purification techniques can enhance the purity and consistency of recycled PET, making it more attractive to customers. Investing in research and development to develop innovative recycling technologies can provide a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, Phoenix Technologies International LLC had invested in new extrusion equipment to make pellets in its factory in Bowling Green, by producing more food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate.





Key Segments Covered in R-PET Industry Research Report

By Source : Post-consumer PET Post-industrial PET

By Colour : Clear R-PET Coloured R-PET

By Product Type : R-PET Flakes R-PET Resins R-PET Fibers

By End Use : Packaging Non-packaging

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6954

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Recycled Asphalt Market Growth: The recycled asphalt market size is projected to reach US$ 12.0 billion in 2033.

Plastic Caps Market Growth Outlook: Worldwide demand for plastic caps is anticipated to reach US$ 64.1 billion by 2033.

Aerospace Plastics Market Outlook: Sales of aerospace plastics are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6% through 2033.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Yash Pathak

Email: yash@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube