Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary into Occupied Dwelling & Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release - Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 23B3003060

TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Criss             

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

 

DATE/TIME: June 27th, 2023, at approximately 0511 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: E View Ln, Dorset, Vermont, 05253

VIOLATIONS:

  1. Burglary

  2. Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED: Ira Beaver

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Withheld

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT

 

VICTIM: Withheld

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a 911 Hang-up incident at a residence on E View Lane in the Town of Dorset. Investigation revealed the defendant, Ira Beaver (40) from Danby, Vermont, had entered an occupied dwelling and caused bodily injury to an individual inside the home using a blunt object to strike the individual. Subsequently, Troopers located the defendant and placed him under arrest for the offenses listed above. The defendant was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. After processing, the defendant was issued $2,000.00 bail and conditions of release. The defendant was brought to the Bennington County Courthouse to answer the offenses later today.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/27/2023 at 3:00 P.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Bennington Courthouse

BAIL: $2,000.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

