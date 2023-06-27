Wearable Injectors Market Business Scenario, Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 6.75 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trends – Increasing R&D activities to produce advanced self-injection systems

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Wearable Injectors Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Wearable Injectors market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

The global wearable injectors market size is expected to reach USD 15.66 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes among the growing geriatric population in countries across the globe and need for more efficient drug administering devices and solutions that are easy to use and improve quality of life of patients. The fear of needles, painful injections, and risk of needle stick injuries are other major factors driving increasing demand for wearable injectors among new insulin users. The ability to track and manage therapy and avoid over-dose, double injections, or missed injections are propelling adoption of wearable injectors. These devices also help in improving patient adherence and therapy outcomes. Moreover, lightweight feature, feature of prefilled glass cartridge, and high tolerant adhesive nature of wearable injectors are other factors boosting growth of the market.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/543

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In August 2019, Genentech of Roche entered into collaboration with Enable Injections, which is a developer and designer of wearable investigation testing, for ‘Combination Goods’ infusion devices. The partnership was created for multiple programs based on the en-Fuse platform of Enable.

The spring-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rising preference, driven by more ease of use as compared to conventional procedures.

The on-body wearable injectors segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for on-body wearable injectors is relatively high currently, and this segment is expected to account for a significantly robust revenue growth during the forecast period. On-body wearable injectors enable patients to self-administer treatments at home, which is more comfortable and cost-effective.

The immune-oncology segment accounted for largest revenue share among other application segments in the wearable injectors market in 2020, driven by increasing prevalence of cancer among the growing geriatric population and rising adoption of wearable injectors that are easy to use, more cost-effective, and less painful.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Wearable Injectors market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.

Key players in the market include Medtronic, Amgen, Ypsomed, Insulet Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Enable Injections, United Therapeutics Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Johnson & Johnson.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wearable injectors market on the basis of technology, type, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Motor-driven

Expanding Battery

Spring-based

Rotary Pump

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Off-body

On-body

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cardiovascular Disease

Diabetes

Immuno-Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Clinics

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/543

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Wearable Injectors market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Humanoid Robot Market https://www.openpr.com/news/2717122/at-a-cagr-of-62-5-humanoid-robot-market-size-worth-usd-78-33

Decentralized Finance Platforms Market https://www.openpr.com/news/3063376/decentralized-finance-platforms-market-analysis-by-compound

Wearable Injectors (WPT) Market https://www.openpr.com/news/3055821/wireless-power-transmission-wpt-market-size-worth-usd-36-29

Food Traceability Market https://www.openpr.com/news/3055Wearable Injectors/food-traceability-market-size-to-be-worth-usd-9-75-billion-in-2028

Metaverse in Finance Market https://www.openpr.com/news/3051001/metaverse-in-finance-market-top-players-are-bank-of-america-bnp

Screen Writing and Annotation Software Market https://www.openpr.com/news/3046233/screen-writing-and-annotation-software-market-analysis-key

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.