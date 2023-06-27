Pursuit of the Canadian Dream-Now Released
The widely anticipated book written by Financial Planner Akinwale Thompson to help youth, immigrant and anyone develop a sound financial foundation is now out.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Akinwale Thompson CFP®, a Certified Financial Planner has released his highly anticipated book, "Pursuit of the Canadian Dream" This groundbreaking self-help guide has garnered widespread attention for its transformative approach to personal finance, empowering readers to take control of their financial well-being and build a solid foundation for a prosperous future.
"Pursuit of the Canadian Dream" is a comprehensive roadmap that demystifies the world of personal finance, providing readers with invaluable insights, practical strategies, and actionable steps to achieve financial success. With a focus on helping youth, new immigrants and practically anyone, Akinwale Thompson equips readers with the knowledge and tools necessary to develop a solid financial foundation in any country with a developed financial market.
This trailblazing book covers a wide range of financial topics, including how to develop a good credit history, how to buy your first home, filing your income taxes, Wills and Powers of Attorneys, Insurance, starting a business, Investments in real estate and securities, retirement planning, and more. Akinwale Thompsons expertise shines through as he break down complex concepts into easily understandable language, ensuring readers from all backgrounds can grasp the principles and implement them in their own lives.
Since its release, Pursuit of the Canadian Dream has resonated with readers around the globe, with testimonials pouring in from readers who have praised the book's practicality, actionable advice, and real life examples.
To support the book release, Author Akinwale Thompson will be giving readers the opportunity to learn directly from the author, ask questions, and gain additional insights into mastering their finances you can book a consultation at www.akinwalethompson.com .
"Pursuit of the Canadian Dream is now available in both print and digital formats. Readers can purchase the book at major bookstores and online retailers. For more information about the book, the author, or to request a review copy, please visit www.akinwalethompson.com
About the Author:
Akinwale is a Nigerian Canadian. He began his career at Chartwell Securities and then worked with investment firms Aim/Trimark Investments, TD Investment Services, TD Canada Trust bank and Bank of Montreal before starting Jalto Financial. His love for financial planning led him to teach a series of Money Management and Financial Literacy classes in different parts of the Greater Toronto Area. He likes to explain complex financial concepts in simple everyday terms. Akinwale has a BSc in Economics from University of Lagos, an MSc in Finance from Walden University and he is a Certified Financial Planner - CFP®.
