The Annual Nurse Empowerment and Leadership Conference to be held in Fortlauderdale, July 14-15

The Nurse Empowerment and Leadership will be hosting their 6th Conference since inception with the theme Reconnect, Rebuild and Reignite YOUR Nursing Passion

On July 14-15, The Nurse Empowerment and Leadership will be hosting their highly anticipated Primiere event for Nurses, Leaders and Healthcare Professionals to be held in the city of Fort Lauderdale. This conference aims to bring together nurses from all over the country but particularly South Florida and the Caribbean to empower, inspire and educate them in the area of Self Care, Leadrship, Entrepreneurship as well as with the latest trends in the Healthcare Industry, The Nurse Empowerment and Leadership will feature a wide range of highly influential Nursing and Healthcare leaders who are experts in their field as well as community leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from these experts gain knowledge and insights, in the latest trends, tecqniques, and technology in Nursing.The conference will also feature a wide array of education, empowerment as well as networking opportunities to allow nurses to connect with their peers and build strong professonal relationships. The conference is open to all Levels and Specialties in Nursing as well as a ll healthcare professionals.We believe that this event will be a great opportunity for nurses to develop their skills, gain new knowledge and be inspired to take their career to the next level .