Primer and Carahsoft Partner to Provide AI and Natural Language Processing Applications to the Public Sector

Powerful AI Native Data Analysis and Threat Detection Applications for Analysts and Operators Now Available to Government Agencies

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va. and RESTON, Va., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primer , The Trusted AI Partner for Government Agencies, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Primer’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s AI-native strategic data analysis and threat detection products available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.



“Carahsoft and its reseller partners are an essential part of solving the procurement challenges faced by those who defend our national security,” said Sean Moriarty, Primer’s CEO. “Primer is proud to be a best-of-breed AI/ML partner in Carahsoft's network to accelerate delivery of mission-critical capabilities to those who protect us.”

Primer builds mission-ready AI for those who protect national security and democracy. Trusted by services including USSOCOM and the U.S. Air Force, Government analysts and operators use Primer’s AI products to monitor, analyze, and collaborate on their open source and classified data at machine scale and speed. By automating manual tasks and workflows, agencies can increase productivity and apply their unique expertise to outthink, outpace and outmaneuver competitors across domains.

Government agencies use Primer Delta and Primer Command to detect cyber threats up to eight hours earlier, discover intent behind adversarial narratives, and generate comprehensive reports to inform decision-makers faster. Serving a variety of use cases, Primer deploys proven and cutting-edge machine learning technology to help agencies make sense of massive volumes of messy data and reduce time to decision. Developed in partnership with Government customers, Primer is accredited to run on secure networks, maintains access controls, and can be quickly and seamlessly installed in hours.

“With the addition of Primer to our offerings, we are able to meet our Federal and Government customers’ needs for reliable and trusted AI technology that enables their unique missions,” said Michael Adams, Director of Carahsoft's AI/ML Solutions Portfolio. “Our customers operate in sensitive and complex data environments and require proven, real-time situational awareness and strategic and tactical capabilities to achieve information dominance. We look forward to working with Primer and our reseller partners to extend these capabilities to the Public Sector.”

Primer’s software products are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Primer team at Carahsoft at (571) 662-3927 or Primer.ai@carahsoft.com .

Carahsoft’s technology portfolio includes AI, ML and HPC capabilities to help Government agencies connect technology and industry partners with solutions that fulfill mission needs. Carahsoft’s solution and service providers help agencies harness information and insights to improve mission-critical decisions. To learn more about Carahsoft’s AI and Machine Learning Solutions, visit https://www.carahsoft.com/solve/ai-machine-learning .

About Primer

Primer’s AI technology is deployed by the U.S. Government and Fortune 100 companies to help analysts and operators extract timely insight and decision advantage from massive datasets. Primer has offices in Arlington, Virginia and San Francisco, California. Contact us at https://primer.ai/contact/

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

