Roberto Vaquero Takes Command as Director of CBP San Juan Field Operations

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico— With the backdrop of the historic Castillo San Cristobal in Old San Juan, Roberto Vaquero assumed Command of the San Juan Office of Field Operations during a ceremony held Thursday morning.

From left to right: Gregory Alvarez, DFO Atlanta Field Office; Peter Flores, EAC Field Operations; and Roberto Vaquero, DFO San Juan Field Office.

Gregory Alvarez, current Director of Field Operations for the Atlanta Field Office yielded command to Director Vaquero before the Pete Flores, Executive Assistant Commissioner of the Office of Field Operations.

"Our mission to protect our National security and economic security is critical — and our leaders have to constantly tackle operational complexities and make tough decisions. Director Vaquero exemplifies CBP's core values of integrity, vigilance and service to country." stated Pete Flores, Executive Assistant Commissioner of the Office of Field Operations.

Pedro Pierluisi, Governor of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico joined the ceremony and provided remarks centered on the continued law enforcement collaboration with CBP.

"I am committed to leading with integrity, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of excellence." stated Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operations.

Mr. Vaquero has more than 21 years of Federal service and has served in critical leadership positions within CBP. Most recently, as acting Director of Field Operations for the San Juan Field Office, he oversaw more than 630 employees within Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

Previously, Mr. Vaquero served as Assistant Director, Field Operation for the San Juan Field Office where he led his division to its first ever Federal Employee of the Year Award for innovation.

He has held a variety of key leadership positions within CBP including within the Miami Field Office and New York Field Office. Mr. Vaquero also served as Acting Director for CBP’s Immigration Advisory Program, overseeing operations in 13 countries.

Mr. Vaquero served in the U.S. Army Reserve as well as with the Puerto Rico National Guard.



Castillo de San Cristóbal is massive and imposing; a masterpiece of 18th century military engineering and innovation that is currently a National Park Historic Site.