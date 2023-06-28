Fintech startups need to cut their valuations and pursue M&A, says leading fintech entrepreneur
PayAlly founder and CEO Rafal Andzejevski has urged London fintech companies to embrace M&A deals amid the VC funding slump.
Leading fintech entrepreneur Rafal Andzejevski has today called on London fintech firms to embrace M&A deals to avoid going bust ahead of a forecasted venture capital funding slump.
Rafal’s announcement comes amid recent data from Pitchbook, indicating that a venture capital downturn is coming. In Q1, VC deal count for Europe's fintech startups reached its lowest quarterly figure in almost five years, with only 228 rounds worth a cumulative €3 billion.
The founder of London-based financial services provider PayAlly argues that fintech firms are holding onto “frothy valuations” worth more that the intrinsic value of the company. He warns that these companies are too reliant on VC funding and will go bankrupt if they don’t sell themselves off, possibly triggering serious contagion in the market.
Rafal Andzejevski said: “Revolut’s valuation dropped by 46 percent from the end of 2021 to the same time in 2022. This has already sent shockwaves through the market and should be seen as a major warning sign by other fintech firms.
Andzejevski maintains that the sector should instead embrace mergers and acquisitions to weather uncertainty. Such deals are on the rise in the UK, with recent data from White & Case indicating a 13% rise in transactions in Q1 2023 over the previous quarter. The entrepreneur is confident that M&A will bring much needed stability to the market and help position fintech startups for long term growth.
In April 2023, savings startup Acorns acquired London-based GoHenry, a banking startup for children. At a time when startups have found it difficult to secure further funding, the deal has given Acorns an opportunity to grow internationally, starting with GoHenry’s existing footprint across the U.K., France, Spain and Italy.
Rafal Andzejevski said: “The London fintech sector needs more M&As. An IPO is not the only measure of success, and M&As value companies for their intrinsic value, rather than the overinflated valuations spurred on by VC. It’s time fintech firms swallow their pride and sell themselves off.”
Andzejevski believes that M&A deals enable businesses with a unique USP to scale organically, while exposing weaker players in the market.
Rafal Andzejevski said: “M&As are sometimes considered a dirty word in the sector, but they can actually bring in many benefits. Businesses can leverage similarities in professional talent and client bases, and increase their market share. All the while, VC funded startups are burning through their budgets on fancy marketing campaigns, rather than focusing on how they’re actually going to break even.
“Entrepreneurs are put off M&A discussions because it means they will have to accept a lower valuation. But selling themselves off for what they’re actually worth will only help them in the long run. If fintech companies have a unique, desirable product in the first place, then they’re already poised for long-term growth. It’s that simple. If you don’t have a good product and invest your capital wisely – you will fail.”
