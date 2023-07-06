County of Butler, PA, Modernizes Contract Management with OpenGov

The County of Butler was struggling with an outdated contract management system and the extensive, manual use of Microsoft Excel. OpenGov was the answer.

PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Struggling with an outdated contract management system and the extensive, manual use of Excel for contract management, the County of Butler, Pennsylvania, sought to revolutionize its current operations. It found the answer in OpenGov , renowned for its innovation and efficacy in helping local governments improve contract management and procurement work.The County of Butler was grappling with internal communication issues and supplier notifications for certificates of insurance and expiration dates. In its search, the County was looking for a software solution that could act as a single source of truth for contracts, provide immediate sightline on contracts, and improve audit efficiencies and internal coordination. The search ended with OpenGov Procurement , which impressed County leadership with its automated record retention and commitment to providing a high-quality, cost-effective solution.With the adoption of OpenGov Procurement, the County of Butler anticipates significant improvements to its contract management work. The new software will provide centralized support of contract management in a digital repository, serve as a single source of record, easily searchable, provide more confidence during audit season, and offer internal and external communication of insurance and expiration dates.The County of Butler joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.