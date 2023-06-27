Pelosi Announces San Francisco to Receive More Than $50 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

San Francisco – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi announced that San Francisco will soon receive more than $50 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation under the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This federal funding will put new American-built electric buses on San Francisco roads and improve the existing roadway network within the Bayview neighborhood.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – passed by the Democratic Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden two years ago – seized an historic opportunity to strengthen our nation’s crumbling infrastructure and make lasting investments in San Francisco and communities across America,” Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said. “The federal Department of Transportation grants announced for San Francisco will invest in Bay Area working families by modernizing our City’s transit system to be cleaner, safer and more reliable – while creating good-paying union jobs for San Franciscans. Thanks to the visionary leadership of President Biden, America is back on track to have infrastructure that is the envy of the world.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included the largest investment in public transit in U.S. history to improve transportation options for millions of Americans and combat climate change by helping communities reduce and avoid pollution. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will receive $30 million from the Buses and Bus Facilities Competitive Grant Program to prepare two Muni bus yards, lslais Creek and Woods, for transition to accommodate zero emission Battery Electric Buses.

Following a letter of support for the project from Speaker Emerita Pelosi to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the City & County of San Francisco will receive $20 million from the RAISE Discretionary Grant program to create sustainable and equitable access to the regional transit system in the Bayview neighborhood.