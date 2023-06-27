Thermal Energy Storage Saves up to 40% Energy and Carbon Reductions with Zero CapEx for Mfg and Commercial Buildings
Onsite Utility Services Capital launches Thermal Energy Storage-as-a-Service to capture energy savings to 40%DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OUS Capital (www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) Half the energy worldwide is wasted mostly in the form of thermal energy.
The critical part is how to efficiently capture and store this waste heat. Thermal Energy Storage (TES) has used ice as a storage medium, but this limits waste thermal energy applications. Onsite is utilizing a Synthetic Phase Change material (SPCM) can store thermal energy from -40 F to over 450 degrees F. Another benefit is that the entire system qualifies for the 30% ITC and an additional 10% for domestic content under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented “A TESS or Thermal Energy Storage System can decrease a facility’s energy consumption by 20-40% by efficiently capturing, storing, and redistributing wasted or rejected thermal energy. But we realize a company’s use of their capital is usually spent on growing the company and revenues and not to reduce expenses, so we are launching Thermal Energy Storage-as-a-Service to save energy and reduce our carbon footprint. By removing the CapEx barrier means more facilities can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company or organization”
Fritz added, “Onsite’s integrated energy approach works well with SPCM material because it is 15 times more energy dense than the water in your hot water tank. This allows for scalable applications to peak shave demand charges or reduce Capacity Peak Load Contribution charges. The benefits and implementation are engineered based on the buildings energy usage and can even be designed to include electric generation utilizing the waste heat captured and stored through an organic Rankine engine.”
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across America and Mexico. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
Fritz Kreiss
Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC
+1 844-768-7227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn