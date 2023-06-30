Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority Modernizes Capital Planning with OpenGov Government Budgeting Software
The Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority couldn’t face looming capital projects with Excel budgeting. OpenGov government budgeting software delivered a solution.PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a list of major Capital Improvement Projects on the horizon, the Pittsburgh (PA) Water & Sewer Authority (PWSA) needed a more automated budgeting solution, so it partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities and government agencies, on government budgeting software.
The PWSA, the largest combined water and sewer authority in Pennsylvania, serves more than 300,000 people in Pittsburgh and surrounding areas. Using an Excel-based process, staff struggled with financial reporting and managing a large number of capital projects. With more significant projects planned for the near future, staff knew they needed a modern solution. Thanks to innovative budgeting tools, including an online budget book, staff were wowed by OpenGov Budgeting & Planning.
With OpenGov’s easy-to-use budgeting software, staff will be able to increase collaboration by centralizing processes, analyses, and workflow management to evaluate, budget, and track all capital planning activities. Staff also will save time with more accurate forecasting that will help them commit dollars to the most strategic capital initiatives. With operating, capital, and personnel financial data within the OpenGov Budgeting & Planning platform, staff will have the capability to build an online budget book that includes a compelling narrative to explain the agency’s priorities and financial tradeoffs. With better reporting, the agency will increase transparency—and ultimately trust—with the citizens it serves.
The Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here