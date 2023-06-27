The Second Anniversary of Operation of Lagos-Ibadan Railway: An Era of Convenience for the People

The establishment of the Lagos-Ibadan Railway constructed by China Railway Construction has shortened the distance between Lagos and Ibadan and strengthened the connection between China and Nigeria.

/EIN News/ -- Beijing, China, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 10, 2021, Lagos-Ibadan Railway, constructed by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, was opened to traffic, which shortened the travel time between Lagos and Ibadan to 2 hours. In the past two years, the railroad has been like an "artery", accelerating the pace of modernization in Nigeria and promoting regional connectivity and win-win cooperation between Africa and China.

As a key component of the "Connectivity" railroad network of the West African Community with shared future, the Lagos-Ibadan Railway is the longest double-lane modern railroad in Africa. Since its inauguration, it has carried more than 1.1 million passengers. "More and more people are choosing to travel by Lagos-Ibadan Railway because it offers a fast, comfortable and reliable way to travel," said Obisesan, managing director of a Nigerian agricultural export company. As a distributor, he needs to travel between Lagos and Ibadan several times a week, and Lagos-Ibadan Railway has become an indispensable travel option for him. The efficient rail transit allows him to travel between the two cities in one day and gives him the opportunity to meet new business partners along the way.

In addition to efficient transit, Judith, a frequent train passenger, raves about the train's amenities, "The train is so clean, spacious and tidy inside, with washstands and toilets, that I have no worries about my journey." It is impossible for modern trains to operate without advanced technical support. In the past two years, during major festivals and peak periods, China Construction's Chinese Civil Engineering Operation Team has always maintained close cooperation with Nigerian Railway Corporation, collaborated with all efforts and organized carefully, so as to guarantee every passenger a safe, convenient, orderly and warm travel experience.





The establishment of Lagos-Ibadan Railway has shortened the geographical distance between Lagos and Ibadan and strengthened the connection and communication between the two places. At the same time, the railroad has provided better transportation and logistics conditions for both domestic and foreign investors, attracting more investments and projects to the region and promoting the diversification and sustainable development of the local economy. In the future, Lagos-Ibadan Railway will continue to play an important role in bringing more opportunities and convenience to the Nigerian people. China Railway Construction will also continue to work with the Nigerian government and local communities to provide high-quality, sustainable transportation infrastructure and make greater contributions to the prosperity and development of Nigeria.

