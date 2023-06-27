Automated Sample Storage Systems Market is Expected to Touch US$ 3298.7 Million at CAGR of 11.6% by the forecast period 2033 end | Data By Future Market Insights, Inc.

With a commanding market share of 47.90%, biopharmaceutical companies have emerged as the primary drivers in the automated sample storage systems market, fueled by the increasing demand for compound storage in drug discovery applications.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, DEL, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automated Sample Storage Systems Market is likely to be valued at US$ 1100 million in 2023. According to the Future Market Insights report, the market is projected to expand at an 11.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 and is anticipated to reach US$ 3298.7 million by the end of 2033.



Factors provide several benefits for automated sample storage systems that are suitable in laboratories, and management of large sample volumes is thus projected for supporting the extension of the market.

Automated systems are inclusive of high efficiency, enhanced sample security, and improvement in sample integrity, with a reduction in technician costs. Moreover, the upliftment of research and development activities and investments by pharmaceutical companies, with advancements in robotics and automotive technologies pushes the market growth forward.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

The global automated sample storage systems market expanded at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2018 and 2022.

The global automated sample storage systems market is anticipated to be dominated by North America where the region secured 42.1% of the global market share in 2022.

The United States of America is anticipated to hold a significant part of the market share consisting of 37.8%.

The market in Europe is expected to be the second most flourishing, across the globe holding 34.2% of the global market share in the coming period in 2022.

The United Kingdom is anticipated to make a significant position and its contribution to developing the market in the forthcoming period is said to expand at a CAGR of 10.1%.

Germany’s automated sample storage systems market accounted for a growth share at a CAGR of 10.6% in 2022.

Japan has robust demand for the automated sample storage systems market thus capturing a market share of 2.4%.

The automated sample storage systems market in India is expanding at a CAGR of 16.6%.

Growth in the economy for the automated sample storage systems market has led to enormous growth in China market holding a leading position at a CAGR of 17.6%.

Biopharmaceutical companies accounted for the most dominant market share having a value of market share of 47.90%.

The system units segment dominates the global automated sample storage systems market, holding a market share of 67.30%.



Growth in research and development acts as a key driver in the automated sample storage systems market, comments a Future Market Insights Analyst.

Key Innovations in this Market:

In February 2023, Hamilton introduced the Microlab® STAR V™, the company’s latest addition to its lineup of automated liquid handling platforms. STAR V offers the benefits of two popular Hamilton systems such as the high-throughput capability of VANTAGE and the flexibility of STAR. Combined, Microlab STAR V provides users with a fast and powerful experience in one benchtop device.

In November 2022, Hamilton announced that it is expanding its microfluidics product range with the acquisition of the micro-dosing company, BioFluidiX. BioFluidiX’s patented micro-dosing processes enable precise dosing in the nano and picoliter range and is an exciting addition to Hamilton’s liquid automation platforms.

Key Players Are:

Some of the prominent players working in the global market are:

Hamilton Company

Exact Sciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Brooks Automation

TTP Labtech

Swisslog

Angelantoni Life Science

Panasonic Healthcare

Haier Biomedical

Liconic AG

Market Key Segmentation:

By Type:

System Unit

Reagents and Consumables

By End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Chemical Industries

Biopharmaceutical Industries

Research Laboratories



Table of Content (ToC)

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the end suction pumps market providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the automated sample storage systems market is segmented based on major By Type: (System Unit, Reagents, and Consumables), By End-User: (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Chemical Industries, Biopharmaceutical Industries, Research Laboratories) and by Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights (FMI):

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

