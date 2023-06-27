Trethera Receives Grant from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for the Advancement of TRE-515 in Lupus

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trethera Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel drugs targeting nucleotide metabolism for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that it was awarded a $0.6M Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant from the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The grant will fund Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling activities using TRE-515 to treat systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a chronic autoimmune disease with significant morbidity and mortality. Trethera’s lead asset, TRE-515, is a first-in-class deoxycytidine kinase (dCK) inhibitor.



"The potential TRE-515 has to treat a broad spectrum of diseases creates a pipeline in a product that reduces overall development risk," said Dr. Ken Schultz, principal investigator and Trethera CEO. “We are grateful that the NIH also recognizes this, providing $4.2M in overall grant funding since September for optic neuritis, solid tumors, and now lupus. We look forward to using these grants to continue working with our UCLA research partners on this first-in-class drug.”

The NIAID grant follows favorable results announced earlier this year from Trethera’s Phase 1 clinical trial in high risk, heavily pretreated patients with solid tumors. In the all comers designed (i.e., unselected) dose escalation trial for TRE-515, the once daily capsule demonstrated a superb safety profile, wide therapeutic window, biomarkers of target engagement, and early evidence of clinical benefit.



Figure 1. PET scan images showing presence of

target enzyme dCK in normal mice (row A), and

lupus diseased mice (row B).



Trethera Scientific Advisory board member, UCLA Associate Professor and co-investigator, Dr. Peter Clark commented, "With this funding, we intend to further showcase the broad therapeutic promise of disrupting the nucleoside salvage pathway to treat autoimmune diseases. This Phase I grant will serve as proof-of-concept that TRE-515 has potential as a new SLE therapy and possibly lead to advanced studies that expand into mechanistic work and additional SLE models."

A discussion summary from the panel of NIAID experts that reviewed Trethera’s proposal stated, “if successful, the proposal has high potential to impact the SLE field from a drug and biomarker perspective… dCK biomarkers could identify patients likely to respond and confirm drug-target engagement over time… commercialization potential is also high, as this treatment could have broad applicability to other autoimmune diseases.”

SLE is a disease driven by autoreactive immune cells. SLE can affect vital organs including the kidneys, brain, and lungs, where approximately 35–50% of patients develop organ damage within 5 years of diagnosis. Patients undergo periods of stable disease interspersed with flares that can cause irreversible organ damage. Current treatments can be effective but not curative, with response rates of less than 50% or below 6 months durability, while being associated with strong side effects.

Sources: Ann Rheum Dis.2021 Jan;80(1); Lancet.2019 8;393(10188); NatureMed.2008 14(783)

About TRE-515

TRE-515 is an orally delivered, once daily, therapeutic engineered to inhibit dCK, the key enzyme in the nucleoside salvage pathway. A common characteristic of tumor cells in solid malignancies and pathological immune cells in autoimmune diseases is the requirement for elevated nucleotide levels to support abnormal and accelerated cell division. In contrast, dCK activity is not required in most healthy adult human cells. Mediated by the rate limiting enzyme, dCK, the nucleoside salvage pathway may play a pivotal role in enabling the rapid cell proliferation of cancer cells and aberrant activated lymphocytes, suggesting dCK as a potential therapeutic target with expected enhanced safety.

About Trethera

Trethera is a clinical stage privately held biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering the development of novel treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancers. Founded by prominent UCLA scientists, Trethera is led by experienced management and board members. Trethera's innovative approach to targeting nucleotide metabolism led to the development of TRE-515, an orally administered capsule twice designated by the FDA as an Orphan Drug. TRE-515 is a first-in-class clinical stage drug that inhibits deoxycytidine kinase (dCK), the rate-limiting enzyme in the nucleoside salvage pathway, one of two biosynthetic pathways that generate DNA precursors. It is believed that some forms of cancer may be preferentially dependent on the salvage pathway to support tumor growth, and certain autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, might also respond to TRE-515 treatment. Trethera is developing TRE-515 for use as a monotherapy or in combination, to precisely target a metabolic vulnerability of cancer or autoimmune diseases that will transform outcomes for patients.

For more information, please visit us at trethera.com or e-mail Investor Relations at ir@trethera.com.

