Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,898 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Statement on Supreme Court Rejection of NC Republicans' Fringe Election Theory

NORTH CAROLINA, June 27 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on the Moore v. Harper case, rejecting NC Republicans' fringe election theory:

"This is a good decision that curbs some of the power of Republican state legislatures and affirms the importance of checks and balances. But Republican legislators in North Carolina and across the country remain a very real threat to democracy as they continue to pass laws to manipulate elections for partisan gain by interfering with the freedom to vote."

In December 2022, Governor Cooper issued a New York Times op-ed on the dangers of the independent state legislature theory.

###

You just read:

Governor Cooper Statement on Supreme Court Rejection of NC Republicans' Fringe Election Theory

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more