Governor Cooper Statement on Supreme Court Rejection of NC Republicans' Fringe Election Theory

NORTH CAROLINA, June 27 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on the Moore v. Harper case, rejecting NC Republicans' fringe election theory:

"This is a good decision that curbs some of the power of Republican state legislatures and affirms the importance of checks and balances. But Republican legislators in North Carolina and across the country remain a very real threat to democracy as they continue to pass laws to manipulate elections for partisan gain by interfering with the freedom to vote."

In December 2022, Governor Cooper issued a New York Times op-ed on the dangers of the independent state legislature theory.

###