Wireless Headphone Market Size Booming Worldwide with Latest Trend and Future Scope by 2021-2031

Wireless Headphone Market

On-ear segment dominated the global market in the year 2021 with the market share of more than 50%.

The global headphones market include increase in penetration of infotainment devices, rapid technological advancement, growth in need of mobility services, and rise in disposable income.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Wireless Headphone Market By Price Point, By Technology, By Headphone Type, By Distribution Channel, By Category, By Application, By Device Application, By End User, By Functionality, By End User Generation, By Ingress Protection: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The wireless headphone market size was valued at $42.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $156.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The inclination toward fitness and sports is increasing, various manufacturers have developed headphones that can be used while carrying out sports activities. This segment is further expected to drive the market growth. While considering the product type segment, the “In Ear” type of products contribute to the major share of the market. Furthermore, increase in disposable income and continuous innovation in technology boost the growth of the earphones and headphones market. The wireless headphone market demand is highly competitive and continuous innovation in technology is observed to satisfy the customers’ demands. However, excess use of headphones has adverse effects on the hearing ability of consumers, which limits their adoption.

Manufacturers in the wireless headphone industry are continuously investing in research & development (R&D) to expand their product portfolios and market presence. The need for cost-effective procedures for manufacturing wireless headphones will aid in minimizing the ultimate cost of the product and fuel the market's expansion.

Some of the major factors that are expected to drive the Wireless Headphone Market Growth include increase in penetration of infotainment devices, rapid technological advancement, growth in need of mobility services, and rise in disposable income. However, presence of counterfeit products and increase in manufacturing of low-cost fraudulent products restrain the market growth. Furthermore, increase in need for convenience by the consumers provide lucrative growth opportunities for the earphones and headphones market expansion.

In addition to this, the manufacturers are continuously looking to add new features to the product to offer a new experience to their customers. For instance, 1more, a Chinese wireless headphone company has introduced fast charging with wind noise reduction and pass-through mode in their headphones. The features are expected to aid the user especially, for the gamers who require to stay up to practice for long hours and require to maintain their focus for the complete tenure of their practice. With the expansion of the range of new technological development, the wireless headphone market trends is expected to grow at an increasing pace in the upcoming years.

The wireless headphone market size is segmented into price point, technology, headphone type, distribution channel, category, application, device application, end user, functionality, end user generation, ingress protection, and region.

On the basis of price point the market is subdivided into economic, premium and ultra-premium. On the basis of technology the market is classified into Bluetooth, infrared (IR), radiofrequency (RF), kleer. On the basis of headphone type the market is subdivided into over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear. Based on distribution channel the market is further divided into supermarket/hypermarket, independent retail stores, e-commerce and others. Based on category the wireless headphone market opportunity is bifurcated into branded and private label. On the basis of application the market is classified into entertainment, gaming, fitness, virtual reality and others. On the basis of device application the market is categorized into smartphones, laptops, desktop and others. On the basis of end user the wireless headphone market analysis is divided into commercial, consumer and others. Based on functionality the wireless headphone industry is bifurcated into with microphone and without microphone. By end user generation the wireless headphone market Share is classified as Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers. Based on ingress protection the wireless headphone market opportunity is divided into protection from solid objects, protection from water, and combined.

Region-wise, it is analysed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and rest of LAMEA).

The key market players included in the Wireless Headphone Industry analysis are Apple, Inc, ASUSTeK Computers Inc., Imagine Marketing Limited., Bose Corporation, Dell Inc., Dolby Laboratories, Inc., Demant Group, Hifiman Corporation, HP Inc, Logitech, Mivi, Lenovo, BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd, Philips NV., Samsung, Skullcandy, Sony, TCL, Xiomi,

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current Wireless Headphone Market Trends, estimations, and dynamics of the wireless headphone market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing wireless headphone market opportunities.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and Wireless Headphone Market Forecast.

○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the wireless headphone market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing Wireless Headphone Market Opportunity.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.



