This July, Two Italian Villas Near Milan Will Sell to the Highest Bidder at Luxury Auction®

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami-based auction firm Platinum Luxury Auctions has announced the upcoming luxury auction® of two European villas located outside of Milan, Italy. The seller of the properties - an Italian real estate investor with a diverse collection of properties - chose to skip the traditional sales route and head directly to the auction block.

"The seller is a savvy investor with a technology background. He values efficiency and expediency, and the luxury auction® process aligns perfectly with those values," stated Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president.

The two properties, referred to as Villa Romanelli and Villa Gavazzini, will be offered for sale at auction without reserve, meaning they will sell to the highest bidder regardless of the amount of the high bid. "By taking the element of an asking price out of the sales process and instead allowing the bidders to name their price, a tremendous amount of market efficiency is created, eliminating the excessive time and costs that are commonly involved in finding a buyer," added Lesnock. The properties will be sold individually in a live bidding event scheduled for July 21 in Milan, with one round of bidding held for each villa.

Villa Romanelli is located in Lessona, a charming town in the Piemonte region of Italy, situated in the foothills of the Alps and surrounded by stunning mountains and beautiful valleys. It's also a 50-minute drive west of Milan, one of Italy's most vibrant, cosmopolitan cities.

Romanelli offers more than 9,600 sf (900 sq m) of living space, with 8 bedrooms, 4 full and 1 half bathrooms. It sits on a 1.2-acre (5,000 sq m) parcel with manicured landscaping, enclosed by a perimeter fence with a gated entry. Notable features include large bedrooms, multiple balconies, and an infinity-edge pool with direct mountain views.

Villa Gavazzini is located about 90 mins to the southeast of central Milan in the province of Piacenza. First built in the 15th century, the property served as the main defense tower for nearby Gropparello's Castle, and was then owned by a number of prominent families during the 16th century.

Now a modern estate, Gavazzini features 8,600 sf (800 sq m) of living space, with 9 bedrooms, 9 full and one-half baths. The number of beds and baths make the villa ideal for large families, luxury rentals, or as an upscale event venue. It also features a large terrace with views of the Italian countryside.

Real estate brokers are encouraged to bring their buyers to the auction and are eligible for a commission if they represent the high bidder.

More information is available by contacting Platinum's project manager, Walter Cerini, at 800.683.3789. Both properties are available for previews daily, now through July 19, the date by which bidders must formally register to participate in the auction. Photos, videos, and transaction documents for the villas can be found online at ItalyLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) “luxury auction(s).” The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and in select international markets, such as Italy. Platinum’s team has closed more than $1.27 billion in non-distressed auction sales to date, while consulting or advising on more than $3.15 billion in luxury property assets worldwide. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.



