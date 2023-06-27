Submit Release
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Public Workshops on Broadband Internet Needs in Florida Communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced it will host a series of public workshops to hear directly from Florida residents about barriers to accessing broadband Internet service in their communities. 

These public workshops follow more than $226 million already awarded to expand broadband Internet in 53 counties, connecting more than 250,000 homes and businesses. Additional broadband Internet grant funding opportunities will become available this year, and these workshops will assist in informing local needs for a more connected economy to give Floridians access to vital telehealth, economic, educational, and workforce development opportunities. 

DEO will host a series of public workshops in the following communities:

MANATEE COUNTY
Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Time: 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.
Location: Manatee County Administration Building 
BOCC Chambers
1112 Manatee Ave. West
Bradenton, FL 34205

DUVAL COUNTY
Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
Time: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. 
Location: University of North Florida 
Adam W. Hebert University Center
12000 Alumni Dr.
Jacksonville, FL 32224

TAYLOR COUNTY
Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
Time: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.
Location: Big Bend Technical College 
Building A - The Commons 
3233 S. Byron Butler Pkwy. 
Perry, FL 32348

GULF COUNTY
Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
Time: 2:30 – 4:00 p.m.
Location: Gulf Coast State College Gulf/Franklin Campus 
Computer Lab C101 & 102
3800 Garrison Ave.
Port St. Joe, FL 32456

COLLIER COUNTY
Date: Monday, July 10, 2023
Time: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.
Location: Collier County South Regional Library 
8065 Lely Cultural Pkwy. #9005
Naples, FL 34113

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY
Date: Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Time: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Location: Miami Dade College North Campus
Campus Lecture Hall - Room 2151
11380 NW 27th Ave.
Miami, FL 33167

VIRTUAL WORKSHOPS

Virtual Workshop #1
Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
Time: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.

Virtual Workshop #2
Date: Monday, July 24, 2023
Time: 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Virtual Workshop #3
Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Time: 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Register for virtual workshops here.

These workshops will help inform Florida’s BEAD Five-Year Action Plan and Digital Adoption and Use Plan. Find more information on broadband public workshops here or email Broadband@DEO.MyFlorida.com with any of your specific questions.

