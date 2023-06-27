Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Public Workshops on Broadband Internet Needs in Florida Communities

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced it will host a series of public workshops to hear directly from Florida residents about barriers to accessing broadband Internet service in their communities.

These public workshops follow more than $226 million already awarded to expand broadband Internet in 53 counties, connecting more than 250,000 homes and businesses. Additional broadband Internet grant funding opportunities will become available this year, and these workshops will assist in informing local needs for a more connected economy to give Floridians access to vital telehealth, economic, educational, and workforce development opportunities.

DEO will host a series of public workshops in the following communities:

MANATEE COUNTY

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Time: 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Manatee County Administration Building

BOCC Chambers

1112 Manatee Ave. West

Bradenton, FL 34205

DUVAL COUNTY

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Time: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: University of North Florida

Adam W. Hebert University Center

12000 Alumni Dr.

Jacksonville, FL 32224

TAYLOR COUNTY

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Time: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Big Bend Technical College

Building A - The Commons

3233 S. Byron Butler Pkwy.

Perry, FL 32348

GULF COUNTY

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Time: 2:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Gulf Coast State College Gulf/Franklin Campus

Computer Lab C101 & 102

3800 Garrison Ave.

Port St. Joe, FL 32456

COLLIER COUNTY

Date: Monday, July 10, 2023

Time: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Collier County South Regional Library

8065 Lely Cultural Pkwy. #9005

Naples, FL 34113

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Date: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Time: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.

Location: Miami Dade College North Campus

Campus Lecture Hall - Room 2151

11380 NW 27th Ave.

Miami, FL 33167

VIRTUAL WORKSHOPS

Virtual Workshop #1

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Time: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.

Virtual Workshop #2

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Time: 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Virtual Workshop #3

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Register for virtual workshops here.

These workshops will help inform Florida’s BEAD Five-Year Action Plan and Digital Adoption and Use Plan. Find more information on broadband public workshops here or email Broadband@DEO.MyFlorida.com with any of your specific questions.

