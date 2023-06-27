Uniting Finance and Vision: Upbring Names Chad Seveland as CFO to Enhance Child Wellbeing

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upbring, a leading nonprofit child wellbeing organization, is pleased to announce the addition of Chad Seveland to its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. In this crucial role, Chad will strategically manage organizational funds to optimize the delivery of Upbring programs and services while also ensuring the maximization of available program funds.

Chad brings a wealth of experience to Upbring, having previously served as Director of Financial Planning & Analysis at Lone Star Circle of Care, a nonprofit community health center with clinics throughout Texas. He later assumed the role of Vice President of Finance at the same organization. Prior to this, Chad held positions such as Controller at Rigaku Corporation, Co-Owner of Valley Title, Director of Business Analysis at Evenflo, and Senior Financial Analyst at US Airways.

"Chad is an accomplished finance leader who understands that leveraging strong financial management is paramount to Upbring's objectives. Our goal is to deliver new and transformative solutions that address long-standing systemic issues, ultimately making significant advances in child wellbeing," said Michael Loo, President & CEO of Upbring. " As an organization, we prioritize thinking beyond conventional approaches and reimagining every aspect, including data, systems, people, finances, and mindsets, all with the goal of fostering child wellbeing. Chad's addition to our team comes at a critical juncture for Upbring and those we serve."

Over the past seven years, Upbring has been diligently reexamining its approach to serving children, passionately devising holistic solutions with a broad vision in mind. Are the organization's efforts directed toward the right goals? Are the programs designed to cater comprehensively to the needs of each child? Is Upbring conscientious of potential societal risks? Are we providing the optimal support for children to thrive? This ongoing journey requires continuous innovation and a willingness to challenge established norms, reimagining data, systems, people, finances and mindsets concerning child wellbeing.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Upbring team and contributing to the betterment of the lives of the children we serve," expressed Chad. "I am committed to efficiently utilizing the organization's assets to maximize our impact and improve the experiences of both the children and our employees. Upbring's mission-oriented approach offers a unique opportunity for meaningful work and attracts dedicated, hardworking individuals like no other organization."

As CFO, Chad will oversee Upbring’s finance, facilities, budget, procurement functions, as well as information technology and risk management. He is a Certified Management Accountant and earned an MBA with concentrations in Finance and MIS from the Daniels School of Business at Purdue University.

The 2023 Upbring Leadership Team comprises five Chief Officers and four Executives. To learn more about the leadership team, including their previous roles and experiences, as well as their current job descriptions and headshots, please visit Upbring.org.



About Upbring

Founded in 1881, Upbring is a Texas-wide organization implementing generational innovation to advance child wellbeing. We are the leaders in delivering a broad spectrum of life-restoring services that elevate and heal human beings in our communities. Intent on shifting perspectives and re-imaging current systems, our work secures a future free from the damages of abuse. Join us on our mission to break the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families and communities.

