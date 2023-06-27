Market Share of Medical Displays: Insights and Forecast To 2022-2032

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.20 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Rising need for medical display for tissue and organ regeneration

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical display market size is expected to reach USD 2.20 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of medical displays in various applications, such as multi-modality, radiology, mammography, and others, is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Medical-grade monitors utilize advanced viewing technologies to ensure that the image is practically the same from any angle, which is especially important during surgeries. Medical-grade monitors have higher resolution and can display images in portrait or landscape orientation as needed. Most diagnostic imaging applications, such as Computed Radiology (CR), Computed Tomography (CT), Digital Radiology (DR), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), scan images with a resolution of 3 Megapixels or higher. Important data would be lost without a suitable high-resolution monitor to display these images.

The medical display market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of specialized displays used in healthcare settings. These displays are designed to provide accurate and high-quality imaging for medical professionals, enabling them to view medical images and diagnostic information with precision and clarity.

Medical displays are used in various medical applications, including radiology, surgery, pathology, cardiology, and more. They are crucial tools for healthcare providers as they aid in accurate diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring of patients. These displays are typically used to view medical images such as X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, ultrasound images, and other types of diagnostic imaging.

In recent years, there has been significant technological advancement in medical displays, with the introduction of high-resolution monitors, color calibration systems, and other features that enhance image quality and accuracy. These advancements have led to improved diagnostic capabilities, better visualization of anatomical structures, and increased precision during medical procedures.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Medical Display market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Medical Display market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Axiomtek Co., Ltd, Barco, BenQ Medical Technology, COJE CO.LTD, Dell Inc., DIVA Laboratories. Ltd., EIZO Corporation, FSN Medical Technologies, and Sony Corporation

Global Medical Display Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The desktop segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global medical display market in 2022. This is because medical displays are widely used in desktop computers, notably in radiology departments and other medical fields that require high-precision imaging. A medical display is a monitor that is built to meet the standards of medical imaging. These are often outfitted with image-enhancing technology that ensures consistent brightness over the life of display, noise-free images, ergonomic reading, and automated compliance with Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) and other medical standards.

The 27.0–41.9-inch panels segment is expected to register significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global medical display market over the forecast period. This is because 27.0-41.9-inch panels provide several advantages over smaller displays, especially in applications requiring a broad viewing area or excellent visual resolution. Larger displays often have better resolutions than smaller displays, allowing images and text to be presented with greater clarity and detail. These displays also assist to reduce eye strain and fatigue by allowing users to view content at a comfortable distance, which is especially useful for applications that require prolonged use, hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The digital pathology segment is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global medical display market during the forecast period. Digital pathology involves collection, management, exchange, and analysis of pathology information, including slides and data, in a digital environment. Digital pathology is a method of analyzing high-resolution digitally scanned histology images using computer tools and algorithms. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) currently recommends that digital pathology vendors include a specific display model within their Whole-Slide Imaging (WSI) system's device submissions, which highlights the importance of digital displays (monitors) in clinical practice of pathology. As a result, all of these factors are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global medical display market in 2022. This is attributed to increasing adoption of hybrid operating rooms in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Hybrid Operating Room (OR) comprises of a surgical workspace that incorporates imaging technologies as well as a versatile surgical table. These ORs enable surgeons to perform diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in the same room, eliminating hazards associated with patient transport and delay.

On 5 January 2021, Barco, the global pioneer in visualisation technology, introduced a new 12MP diagnostic display system for both PACS and breast imaging. The Nio Fusion 12MP display is a timely response to shifting diagnostic imaging expectations and requirements.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Medical Display market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Mobile

Desktop

All in one

Panel Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Up to-22.9-inch panels

0–26.9-inch panels

0–41.9-inch panels

Above-42-inch panels

Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Up to 2MP

1 to 4MP

1 to 8MP

Above 8MP

Key reasons to buy the Global Medical Display Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Medical Display market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

