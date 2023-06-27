CIDRZ secures grants for groundbreaking research projects to enhance women’s and children’s health
CIDRZ’s Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (RMNCH) Department has secured several grants from various organisations and institutions to support groundbreaking research projects to enhance healthcare outcomes for women and children.
These projects aim to address issues such as the development of new low-cost point-of-care diagnostics, screening of sexually transmitted infections (e.g., Gonorrhoea, Chlamydia,Trichomoniasis, and Syphilis), predictors of pre-eclampsia, and cervical cancer prevention strategies.
The current five awarded research areas include:
- Point-of-care Diagnosis of Trichomoniasis to Improve Linkage to Care and Combat Antibiotic Resistance in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (Funder: ETH for Development)
- Monitoring & Evaluation of the National Syphilis Screening and Treatment Program Among Pregnant Women (Funder: Evidence Action)
- Observational Study of Pregnant Women to Validate Biomarkers of Pregnancy Complication Risk (Funder: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)
- Assessment of Neisseria Gonorrhoeae and Chlamydia Trachomatis Sexually Transmitted Infection Prevalence Among Pregnant Women, Adolescents and Key Populations in Zambia (Funder: Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership)
- Comparative Effectiveness of Cervical Cancer Screening Policies in Zambia – A Mathematical Approach (Funder: Swiss Cancer Research)
These grants received by CIDRZ’s RMNCH Department, led by Dr Albert Manasyan, will facilitate critical research, ultimately leading to improved health outcomes for women and newborns in Zambia and beyond.
The details of the activity areas of the grants are as follows:
|Research Title
|Activity focus area
|Duration
|Point-of-care Diagnosis of Trichomoniasis to Improve Linkage to Care and Combat Antibiotic Resistance in Low- and Middle-Income Countries
|The study will focus on the point-of-care diagnosis of trichomoniasis. It will be implemented at the STI clinic at Kanyama General Hospital. The research team, with its partners, aims to develop a low-cost molecular assay for the accurate diagnosis of trichomoniasis which will help to combat antibiotic resistance and improve access to care for this common sexually transmitted infection.
|18 Months
|Monitoring & Evaluation of the National Syphilis Screening and Treatment Program Among Pregnant Women
|CIDRZ will carry out a comprehensive evaluation of the national syphilis screening and treatment program among pregnant women for a period of five years. This research will analyse critical outcomes and utilise existing government records to assess the program’s effectiveness, including the number of pregnant women tested for syphilis, the rate of appropriate treatment for syphilis-positive women, and the factors influencing program integration.
|5 Years
|Observational Study of Pregnant Women to Validate Biomarkers of Pregnancy Complication Risk
|In partnership with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), CIDRZ will undertake an observational study aiming to validate biomarkers of pregnancy complication risk among pregnant women. By identifying maternal plasma markers that can predict fetal gestational age and pregnancy complications, the research team aspires to enhance antenatal care and improve outcomes for pregnant women and their newborns.
|12 Months
|Assessment of Neisseria Gonorrhoeae and Chlamydia Trachomatis Sexually Transmitted Infection Prevalence Among Pregnant Women, Adolescents and Key Populations in Zambia
|CIDRZ will assess the prevalence of Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (NG) and Chlamydia Trachomatis (CT) infections among pregnant women, adolescents, and key populations. The study, implemented at Kanyama General Hospital and Kalingalinga Clinic, aims to provide an epidemiological description of the prevalence of these STIs in Lusaka, Zambia, thus informing targeted interventions.
|12 Months
|Comparative Effectiveness of Cervical Cancer Screening Policies in Zambia – A Mathematical Approach
|CIDRZ will, through this award, develop a model that will simulate the natural history of cervical cancer among women living with or without HIV in Zambia. The innovative study intends to generate evidence on the effectiveness of various cervical cancer prevention strategies, offering policymakers valuable insights to guide decision-making and improve healthcare policies.
|12 months