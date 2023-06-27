CIDRZ secures grants for groundbreaking research projects to enhance women’s and children’s health

CIDRZ’s Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (RMNCH) Department has secured several grants from various organisations and institutions to support groundbreaking research projects to enhance healthcare outcomes for women and children.

These projects aim to address issues such as the development of new low-cost point-of-care diagnostics, screening of sexually transmitted infections (e.g., Gonorrhoea, Chlamydia,Trichomoniasis, and Syphilis), predictors of pre-eclampsia, and cervical cancer prevention strategies.

The current five awarded research areas include:

Point-of-care Diagnosis of Trichomoniasis to Improve Linkage to Care and Combat Antibiotic Resistance in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (Funder: ETH for Development)

Monitoring & Evaluation of the National Syphilis Screening and Treatment Program Among Pregnant Women (Funder: Evidence Action)

Observational Study of Pregnant Women to Validate Biomarkers of Pregnancy Complication Risk (Funder: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)

Assessment of Neisseria Gonorrhoeae and Chlamydia Trachomatis Sexually Transmitted Infection Prevalence Among Pregnant Women, Adolescents and Key Populations in Zambia (Funder: Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership)

Comparative Effectiveness of Cervical Cancer Screening Policies in Zambia – A Mathematical Approach (Funder: Swiss Cancer Research)

These grants received by CIDRZ’s RMNCH Department, led by Dr Albert Manasyan, will facilitate critical research, ultimately leading to improved health outcomes for women and newborns in Zambia and beyond.

The details of the activity areas of the grants are as follows: