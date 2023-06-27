Podcast Episode - Fighting, Sport & Ancient Philosophy - A discussion with Karl-Gustel Wärnberg

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Dive's inaugural season has come to an end. This season we've been fortunate to have wonderful guests - including venture capital legend Tim Draper, and Gavin Ashenden, the former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth.

In our last episode of season 1, Chad speaks with Fighter Magazine editor-in-chief Karl-Gustel Wärnberg on the ancient philosophy behind fighting and sport. Karl is a London-based writer, philosopher, and editor-in-chief of Fighter Magazine, Sweden’s oldest martial arts magazine. He studied at Uppsala and Leiden University and is a frequent contributor to the Catholic Herald and the European Conservative.

Deep Dive Inside is a nonpartisan program that takes a look inside free market economies, western societies and freedom. Topics include western culture, western intellectualism, financial markets, political policy, art, history, and the environment. Guests include leading personalities from the United States of America and the United Kingdom. Hosted by author and entrepreneur Chadwick Hagan. Produced by Beekman Audio / ZMI Arcadia.

Stay tuned for season 2, and be sure to subscribe on Spotify or any podcast platform for updates and new episodes!