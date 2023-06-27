Cleveland Metropolitan School District Gains Online Portal, Contract Management System with OpenGov Procurement
Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s outdated paper processes make way for an online staff and supplier portal thanks to OpenGov eProcurement software.OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cleveland (OH) Metropolitan School District (CMSD) lacked an online procurement portal and an audit-proof contract management system, so officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities and school districts, on eProcurement software.
CMSD, the third largest public school district in Ohio, serves more than 36,000 students. Not only did the District lack an online procurement portal and an audit-proof contract management system, it also lacked a standardized solicitation development process. Bid solicitations were uploaded to the District’s website as PDFs, and suppliers responded with paper bids. The entire process left District staff working in silos with little collaboration. The District plans to gain efficiencies with an investment in OpenGov Procurement.
Now, staff and suppliers will enjoy a streamlined process online. With OpenGov Procurement, staff will use a District-approved template, complete with intelligent boilerplates, to turbo-charge solicitation development. What’s more, the cloud software will set staff up for success with guided collaboration features that will result in intelligent purchasing decisions and greater teamwork. The District will enjoy greater engagement with suppliers thanks to an online portal, where they can submit bids as well as communicate with staff. Finally, staff will be able to track milestones and set alerts to manage contracts effectively and automatically keep detailed audit trails.
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
