Global Trencher Market Size Growing at 3.5% CAGR Set to Reach USD 513.8 Million By 2030 | Zion Market Research

The global trencher market size was valued at USD 390.2 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow USD 513.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 3.5% between 2023 and 2030. The global trencher market is dominated by players like: Wolfe Heavy Equipment, EZ-Trench, Tesmec, Ditch Witch, Marais, Vermeer, Toro, UNAC, Port Industries, Guntert & Zimmerman, Mastenbroek, Shandong Gaotang trencher, Rongcheng Shenyuan, and Inter-Drain among others.

NEW YORK, United States, June 27, 2023 -- According to the latest research study, the global trencher market size & share was worth at USD 390.2 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 513.8 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

Trencher Market Overview:

A trencher is a construction or excavation machine that digs long, narrow trenches. It usually has a strong metal blade or chain on the front of a vehicle or equipment. A trench of the required breadth and depth is created by cutting dirt, rock, or other materials with the blade or chain. Trenchers are used in construction, agriculture, landscaping, and utility installation. They lay underground cables, pipes, irrigation systems, drainage ditches, and prepare the land for utility installation. Trenchers range from small walk-behind types to bigger, self-propelled machines. Adjustable blades, conveyor systems to remove excavated material, and backfilling attachments are available on some trenchers.

Global Trencher Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing infrastructural development across the globe drives the market growth

Trenchers are in demand to build roads, highways, trains, and subterranean services. Trenching equipment demand rises as urbanization and population expansion require new infrastructure projects. The UN reports that global population has tripled since the middle of the 20th century. In mid-November 2022, there were 8.0 billion people, up from 2.5 billion in 1950, 1 billion since 2010, and 2 billion since 1998. The world's population is expected to expand by 2 billion people over the next 30 years, reaching 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in the 1980s. The World Bank estimates that 4.4 billion people—56% of the global population—live in cities. The urban population is expected to double by 2050 to 7 out of 10 persons. The above factors will drive worldwide trencher market expansion throughout the forecast years.

Restraints

The high cost of maintenance is expected to hamper the market

For optimal efficacy and durability, trenches require regular maintenance. Over time, the costs associated with routine maintenance, restorations, and part replacement can accumulate. Moreover, operating costs, such as fuel or energy consumption, can be a factor for prospective purchasers. Some enterprises may be constrained by these recurring expenditures.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 390.2 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 513.8 Million CAGR Growth Rate 3.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Wolfe Heavy Equipment, EZ-Trench, Tesmec, Ditch Witch, Marais, Vermeer, Toro, UNAC, Port Industries, Guntert & Zimmerman, Mastenbroek, Shandong Gaotang trencher, Rongcheng Shenyuan, and Inter-Drain among others. Key Segment By Product, By Operating Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options





Trencher Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global trencher industry is segmented based on product, operating type, application, and region.

The global market is divided by product into wheel trenchers, chain trenchers, micro trenchers, and others. Over the forecast, wheel trenchers will dominate the market. Construction demand for wheel trenchers drives category expansion. Wheel trenchers work in construction. They lay underground water, gas, power and telecommunications lines. Wheel trenchers are essential for fast-paced building operations. However, the chain trencher segment is anticipated to increase rapidly. Its adaptability drives segment growth. Chain trenchers are versatile in different soil conditions. They can withstand rocky, freezing, and soft soil. They're versatile because of this. Boosting segment growth.

Based on the operating type, the global trencher industry is bifurcated into ride-on and walk-behind.

Based on the application, the global trencher market is segmented into agriculture trenching, oil & gas pipeline installation, energy cables & fiber optic laying, telecommunication networks construction, sewers & water pipeline installation, and others. Agriculture trenching is anticipated to grow dramatically. Trenchers boost productivity, resource efficiency, and sustainable farming. Trenchers reduce manual labour and speed up agricultural activities. Trenchers for agriculture trenching are predicted to increase as the agricultural sector adopts new technologies.

The global Trencher market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Wheel Trencher

Chain Trencher

Micro Trencher

Others

By Operating Type

Ride-on

Walk-behind

By Application

Agriculture Trenching

Oil & Gas Pipeline Installation

Energy Cables and Fiber Optic Laying

Telecommunication Networks Construction

Sewers and Water Pipelines Installation

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global trencher market include –

Wolfe Heavy Equipment

EZ-Trench

Tesmec

Ditch Witch

Marais

Vermeer

Toro

UNAC

Port Industries

Guntert & Zimmerman

Mastenbroek

Shandong Gaotang trencher

Rongcheng Shenyuan

Inter-Drain

Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Trencher market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 3.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Trencher market size was valued at around US$ 390.2 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 513.8 million by 2030.

The growing demand for trenchers in various industries including agriculture, oil & gas, and construction is expected to drive the trencher market growth over the projected period.

Based on the product, the wheel trencher segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the agriculture trenching segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Based on region, the North American region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Trencher industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Trencher Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Trencher Industry?

What segments does the Trencher Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Trencher Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By Operating Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

During the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the global trencher market. Multiple factors, including infrastructure development and utility installation, contribute to regional growth. The region has a robust construction industry with ongoing infrastructure development, which includes road and highway construction, urbanization projects, and utility installations. Trenchers are frequently used in these projects to excavate trenches for subsurface utilities such as water, gas and electrical lines, as well as for constructing foundations and footings. The demand for trenchers in the local construction industry is considerable.

For example, the USD 20 trillion US economy is supported by a vast infrastructure network consisting of roads, bridges, freight rail, ports, electricity utilities, and internet access. In July 2021, the USDOT Secretary announced that the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) programme will award discretionary grants totaling $905,25,000,000 to 24 initiatives in 18 states. In addition, the Canadian government's decision to invest USD 12 billion in public transport projects over the next eight years (announced in February 2021) will increase the construction industry's long-term output. Consequently, the expanding construction industry in North America is anticipated to boost the trencher market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In April 2021, the Jan de Nul Group and the UK offshore technology provider Osbit have a contract for the design and development of a new underwater trenching vehicle. The Swordfish will be a powerful underwater trenching machine that may be equipped with a mechanical chain cutter, a jetting installation, or both to work in a range of soil types and bury cables as deep as three or three and a half meters. Two 300 kW hydraulic power units and two 300 kW electric HP jet pumps will power the Swordfish. With the aid of its 1,120 kW pump power, it will be able to handle soil strengths up to 125 kPa when configured for jetting. Utilizing its 420 kW increased jetting power and 400 kW chain cutting tool, it will be able to handle soil strengths up to 400 kPa.

In June 2022, for its increasing fleet of trenching machines, the Greek company Asso Group, a specialist in installing and repairing submarine cables, selected underwater vehicle navigation technology from Sonardyne. In particular, the business will equip its trenching equipment used for offshore wind wire installation, protection, and repair with Sonardyne's underwater Lodestar attitude and heading reference sensors (AHRS). Asso strives for effective cable laying and burial operations with Lodestar placed in its trenches by keeping a high level of situational awareness of the platform's dynamics. This, according to the business, is essential for guiding vehicles in locations with zero sight and difficult geotechnical conditions.

