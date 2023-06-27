Macau New Neighbourhood holds plaque unveiling ceremony today (27 June)

MACAU, June 27 - Macau Urban Renewal Limited’s (MUR) project company Sociedade de Desenvolvimento do Novo Bairro de Macau (Hengqin, Zhuhai), Limitada today (27 June) held a plaque unveiling ceremony of Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) in Hengqin. The project has entered the inspection stage, marking the final phase of construction, where greenery facilities, external wall works. It is expected that the project will complete inspection and acceptance in August.

The plaque unveiling ceremony was held with the presence of officiating guests Director of the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin Lei Wai Nong, Deputy Directors of the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin Niu Jing and Ng Chi Kin, Commissioner of the Work Committee of the CPC Guangdong Committee Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and Deputy Director of the Working Office of the Hengqin-Guangdong-Macao Deep Cooperation Zone of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province Ye Zhen, General Manager of the ​Bank of China Macau Branch Li Guang, MUR Chairperson of the Board of Shareholders Ho In Mui, Sociedade de Desenvolvimento do Novo Bairro de Macau (Hengqin, Zhuhai), Limitada Chairperson of the Board of the Directors Peter Lam Kam Seng and Vice Chairperson of the Board of the Directors Paulo Tse.

Cooperation Zone bursting with new look and new energy

Director of the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin Lei Wai Nong said during his speech that the Cooperation Zone has launched a series of measures to boost the hustle and bustle of the Cooperation Zone to support Macau residents to start businesses, work and live in the Cooperation Zone. In the first four months of this year, Macau residents made 1,283,300 entry and exits through the Hengqin Port, a year-on-year increase of 92 percent. The number of Macau residents working and living in the Cooperation Zone has also reached 7,218 people. The plaque unveiling of Macau New Neighbourhood not only marks the initial achievements made on the construction of the Cooperation Zone but also the important realisation of the joint efforts between Guangdong and Macau, and bold innovations. In the future, the Cooperation Zone will continue to support Macau residents to live and work in the Cooperation Zone, continue to promote the connectivity of facilities and the bond between people, so as to strive to help Macau residents integrate in the Bay Area.

Support from all sides to make Macau New Neighbourhood possible

Sociedade de Desenvolvimento do Novo Bairro de Macau (Hengqin, Zhuhai), Limitada Chairperson of the Board of the Directors Peter Lam Kam Seng said in his speech that the plaque unveiling of Macau New Neighbourhood in Hengqin marks a new phase of the collaborative efforts between Hengqin and Macau on a livelihood project. Lam also thanked all the parties involved for their support and cooperation, sorting out all types of difficulties together so that the agreement signing for Macau New Neighbourhood could be carried out through a video conference during the epidemic, and that construction works could proceed smoothly where the project is beginning to take shape today. Lam also wishes the Cooperation Zone to continue create more innovative practices and projects to welcome greater prospects.

The plaque unveiling ceremony was attended by over 130 people from entities from the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone and Zhuhai, the banking industry, the project supervision agency, the quantity surveying consultancy and members of the community.