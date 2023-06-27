[Hot Sales and Crowded Visitors] “2023 Macao-Guangzhou Products Fair” Closes Today (24)

MACAU, June 27 - The three-day event “2023 Macao-Guangzhou Products Fair” concluded today (24 June).

Popular Macao products

Satisfied with hot sales, exhibitors remarked that the eye-catching Macao products were new to Guangzhou locals and visitors, and obviously enjoy great popularity at the Fair; also, some of exhibitors considered this Fair as an opportunity to test the waters and pave the way for future sales in the mainland. During the Fair, influencers were arranged to interview exhibitors, tasting sessions were held at booths, and several photo booths were set up in the venue. All of these arrangements were to build a favorable environment for boosting sales and attracting visitors.

Guangzhou and Macao cultural and creative products jointly facilitating enterprise development

During its debut at the Fair, an exhibitor in the original IP exhibition area was overjoyed at the exhibition effect. He did not only highly increase the visibility of his products in a short period of time, but also learned about the cultural and creative products of Guangzhou and exchanged views with peers, which enlightened him on creative thinking and broadened his horizon, as well as facilitating the development of the enterprise.

The latest trade updates of Portuguese-speaking countries helping mainland enterprises “go global”

Furthermore, a delegate from a Guangzhou enterprise engaged in healthcare business noted that, he has benefited a lot from the “Portuguese-speaking Countries, Macao and Guangzhou Business Conference and Investment Promotion Seminar”, keeping abreast of useful information related to the trade and investment environment in Portuguese-speaking Countries and Macao, support policies and relevant regulations in the financial sector, as well as the advantages of Macao as the China-PSCs platform. Now he is preparing a business development solution for marketing.

The “2023 Macao-Guangzhou Products Fair” is collaboratively hosted by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau. As a highlighted event of economic and trade collaboration between Guangzhou and Macao, this year’s fair covers a wide area of 10,000 square metres, setting up 164 booths, where 123 exhibitors showcased more than a thousand exhibits, such as Made-in-Macao products, Macao brands, brands from Portuguese-speaking countries and other foreign countries distributed by Macao agents, original IP products, Guangzhou time-honored brands, with diverse categories covering food, souvenirs, wines, household products, apparel and accessories, groceries, leather bags and suitcases.