Calgary National Bank Challenger Returns to the OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Centre in Calgary this November

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The organizers of the Calgary National Bank Challenger (the Challenger) announced today that the well-known Calgary-based tournament will return to the OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Centre (ATC) from November 5 to 12, 2023. Sanctioned by the ATP World Tour and the International Tennis Federation, this will be the fourth men’s edition and second women’s edition of the popular tournament.



This tournament has quickly emerged as one of the best international tennis tournaments held in Canada. The event is the largest combined men’s & women’s indoor event in Canada and features many of the best up-and-coming and established male and female players in the world. Past alumni of the event include, current World #4 player Casper Ruud of Norway, Canadian Tennis Star Vasek Pospisil, Former Wimbledon Singles Finalist and top 12 player Sabine Lisicki of Germany, and former World #5 Tommy Robredo of Spain.

“We are thrilled to once again host the Calgary National Bank Challenger this November. Our 2022 event was a week-long sold-out event, which attracted some of the best emerging tennis talent throughout the globe,” says Danny Da Costa, Tournament Director and CEO of the ATC. “We look forward to delivering another world-class event that showcases our wonderful sport and incredible city,” says Da Costa.

The 2022 Calgary National Bank Challenger saw over 10,750 spectators throughout the week. The sold-out event grew by over 20 per cent from 2020 and contributed over $3.2 million to the provincial and local economy. The event was supported by over 100 Alberta based businesses and was recently selected as a finalist for the Sport Tourism Canada (STC) Awards. The STC Canadian Sport Event Sponsorship Initiative of the Year Award recognized the best use of a partnership between a company, organization, agency, or individual that contributed to the overall success of a national or international sport event held in Canada between 2020 – 2022.

“This year’s event will include both a men’s and women’s pro event. We believe hosting a women’s event in Calgary is an important step towards providing more opportunities for females in the sport of tennis and supporting ATC’s diversity and inclusion strategy,” says Da Costa.

The Concorde Entertainment Group will be returning as the Food & Beverage Partner for the Challenger, bringing seven different restaurants to this year’s event. Nightly dinner service will be provided to tournament sponsors, corporate box holders and VIP ticket holders. This year’s participating restaurants include three of Canada’s Top 100 restaurants: Major Tom, Lonely Mouth, Lulu Bar, Bridgette Bar, Surfy Surfy, Pigeonhole and Barbarella.

Tickets for the event are on sale now starting at $20.00 per day. Preparations for the 2023 event have begun, and more information will be released in the coming weeks. For more information on this year’s event, or to purchase tickets visit www.calgary.nationalbankchallenger.com.

For more Information about the ATP World Tour, please visit https://www.atptour.com.

About the OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Centre

The OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Centre (Centre) opened in 2016, and is one of Canada’s premier tennis facilities, championed by local funders with the support of Tennis Canada. The state-of-the-art, family friendly tennis facility is located in the heart of Acadia (SE Calgary) and covers 71,000 square feet, over 3.19 acres. The $20 million, non-profit Centre has quickly established itself as the benchmark for facility design and operation in Canada. The Centre has introduced the game of tennis to thousands of Calgarians since its opening and is built to international competition standards. It is a highly sought-after tournament destination and hosts multiple international events each year, including the Calgary National Bank Challenger ATP event. For more information visit www.albertatenniscentre.ca.

