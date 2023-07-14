Attorney Willie D. Powells III to be Honored at the 8th Annual Houston Humanitarian Awards

This award is a testament to the importance of community service and the positive impact we can make through dedication and compassion” — Willie D. Powells III

HOUSTON , TX, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Willie D. Powells III & Associates PLLC is excited to announce that its founding attorney, Willie D. Powells III, has been selected as one of the recipients of the 8th Annual Houston Humanitarian Honoree Awards. This prestigious award, held in conjunction with Houston’s Random Acts of Kindness Day, celebrates individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the City of Houston through action, philanthropy, volunteerism, or involvement.

The Annual Houston Humanitarian Awards is a black-tie gala event, established to honor ten individuals who have demonstrated unwavering commitment and selflessness in giving back to their communities. This event is generously supported by the Royal Sonesta Houston Hotel and recognized by the City of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Willie D. Powells III, known for his excellence in personal injury law and dedication to humanitarian causes, was chosen through a citywide write-in campaign. The selection process was conducted by an advisory board consisting of past recipients, selected city council members, and participating sponsors.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Powells, the Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day Foundation stated, “Congratulations! We are thrilled to announce that you have been selected as one of ten selfless Houstonians deserving of our 8th Annual Humanitarian Honoree Awards. You exemplify the heart of Houston! Your hard work and sacrifices do not go unnoticed.”

Attorney Powells will receive a letter of recognition from Mayor Sylvester Turner along with an award from the Houston Random Act of Kindness Day Foundation.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized among such admirable individuals who tirelessly contribute to the betterment of Houston. This award is a testament to the importance of community service and the positive impact we can make through dedication and compassion,” said Willie D. Powells III.

The Law Offices of Willie D. Powells III & Associates PLLC extends its warmest congratulations to Mr. Powells on this outstanding recognition and is profoundly proud to have an attorney of his caliber leading the team.

For more information on the Annual Houston Humanitarian Awards, please visit https://annualhha.com/ .To learn more about Willie D. Powells III and the legal services offered by The Law Offices of Willie D. Powells III & Associates PLLC, visit https://www.williepowellslawfirm.com/ or contact 713-766-0644. Also, explore the WILLIE WINS social media & community involvement website to learn more about Willie’s commitment to protect the rights and values of the Houston community both inside and outside of the courtroom

About The Law Offices of Willie D. Powells III & Associates PLLC:

The Law Offices of Willie D. Powells III & Associates PLLC, based in Houston, Texas, is dedicated to providing top-tier legal representation in personal injury cases. Led by the distinguished and compassionate Attorney Willie D. Powells III, the firm specializes in cases including:

- Car Accidents

- Catastrophic Injury Cases

- Motorcycle Accidents

- Workplace Injuries

- Wrongful Death Claims

Known for his relentless pursuit of justice, Attorney Willie D. Powells III has an outstanding record in achieving positive outcomes for his clients through negotiations and trials. The firm prides itself on its personal service, commitment to securing maximum compensation, and protecting the rights of individuals and families affected by negligence or wrongful conduct

You can read more about the firm or schedule a free consultation online.