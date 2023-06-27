SOUTHERN ITS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUBSIDIARY, SHIBUE COUTURE, INC., OPENED ITS OWN AMAZON STORE

/EIN News/ -- Palm Desert, California , June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palm Desert, California – June 27, 2023 – Southern ITS International, Inc. (Pink Open Market: SITS) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Shibue Couture Inc., has expanded its product lines by expanding within its current Amazon Store. Abbey Sires, President of Shibue stated, “We have expanded our current Shibue Amazon Store, to allow us to offer more products in addition to our lingerie line. We have already experienced increased sales on daily basis leading to increased revenues to be reported in our next OTC Markets filing”

About Southern ITS International, Inc.

Southern ITS International, Inc., through its subsidiary companies, currently has operations focused on a wide variety of fields, including oil and gas exploration and development, clothing, and e-commerce fulfillment. We intend to expand upon our current base of operational companies and to increase our ownership and/or control of a portfolio of highly successful businesses. As a holding company, Southern ITS International continues to be in the market to acquire a stake in various companies, both public and private, which will complement its current operations. It will also focus on building a direct sales network of various e-commerce internet applications, manufacturing, and internet sales of various products. We have put in place an experienced management team that is continuing to build a diverse portfolio, buying entire companies, or interests therein, involved in technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and other sectors, which will then become operating subsidiaries of Southern ITS International.

Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statement



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC or OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.





Attachments

Contact: Southern ITS International, Inc. Investor Relations 442-300-6522 info@sitsintl.com Source: Southern ITS International, Inc.