/EIN News/ -- Madrid, Spain, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gert Mellak is the founder and CEO of SEOLeverage. He helps brands and companies with the knowledge and solutions to understand how AI will be affecting their search branding on search engines.

Mellak says AI is increasingly becoming integrated into search engines, and it is important for companies to understand the effect it can have on their brand reputation.



According to Mellak, it leads to poor or inaccurate SEO results. He states this can stem from bad reviews or a lack of consistency in the brand-related content online, and can lead to poor search branding and low rankings or incorrect information about a brand. Mellak says this can be devastating to a brand’s reputation.





Mellak has found the problem search engines have with conflicting information in regard to a brand is when the information is inconsistent or incomplete. If there is contradictory data online about a brand, a search engine can fail to understand what is reliable. This leads to low rankings, wrong information or competitors suddenly coming up on branded searches.





Mellak is providing a solution for companies to avoid these pitfalls through what he calls Active Search Branding (ASB). This process proactively monitors a brand’s online presence on search engines and initiates actions to optimize their branded search results.





To help his current and potential clients, Mellak analyzes the search results their brand has on search engines. He is then able to reverse-engineer what sources the search engine is utilizing to present brand information. With the information gathered he can establish a consistent line of communication between the brand and the sources the search engine references to rank a search result.





Mellak personally communicates with many brands to optimize their search branding and SEO. His team works to create optimized content about the brand that is used to educate the search engine. The search engine is then able to place the brand in a higher search result category and present accurate and complete information.





According to Mellak, the implementation of AI into SEO provides a lot of opportunity for smaller brands to compete with large companies. If done right the small brands can be placed alongside large corporations on a search engine. Mellak says AI content generation paired with professional human editors, enables brands now to produce large amounts of content at a faster rate while maintaining a high quality standard. Mellak assists his clients in using AI to generate the best SEO results for their brands. He aims to help them avoid poor search branding that would lead to huge opportunity losses, or might even drive a brand’s earned media traffic directly to their competitors.





Mellak has been working to help brands with their SEO since 1999 when it was still in its infancy. In 2003 he founded SEOLeverage and has been working with SEO optimization for the last 20 years. SEO optimization can be challenging. However, working with Mellak and SEOLeverage saves brands time and money that can be used in other avenues to improve their business. Mellak has worked with hundreds of clients around the world, and he plans to keep helping brands as AI becomes more commonplace in SEO.





Even before the founding of SEOLeverage, Mellak has dedicated himself to understanding technology and becoming an expert in the digital space. He began learning to code when he was only 12-years-old and worked on website development in the late 1990s. He became interested in the rise of SEO when it was becoming an integral part of online marketing.When he founded his agency it was one of the first to offer SEO services in Europe.

“A strong search branding strategy is the cornerstone of successful online marketing, and I have spent many years perfecting the best methods to enable brands to increase their SEO performance, which improves their positioning on search engines,” says Mellak. “Your brand only gets one opportunity to make a great impression on Google. Potential customers will likely turn to Google to learn about you before making a purchase, so it's crucial to leave a positive impression.”

