Big Screen Entertainment Group in Production on “Hollywood Legends: Marilyn Monroe”

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is thrilled to unveil its latest TV show in production, the highly anticipated unscripted series, “Hollywood Legends: Marilyn Monroe.”



A mesmerizing eight-part exploration of Marilyn Monroe's extraordinary life, the series delves into the many fascinating facets of this timeless Hollywood icon, capturing the essence of her undeniable talent and enduring stardom which continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Filmed at historic locations across Los Angeles, this in-depth tribute to the enigmatic star uncovers hidden stories and untold secrets that shaped Marilyn's journey to superstardom.

Hollywood Legends will premiere exclusively on Big Stream Entertainment, BSEG's cutting-edge streaming platform that boasts a vast library of films, documentaries, and specials, including several featuring Monroe herself. Available on Roku, online, or on your Android device via the Google Play store, Big Stream offers hundreds of hours of captivating content.

“Hollywood Legends: Marilyn Monroe” is produced by BSEG's Chief Executive Kimberley Kates, who said: “Through this show, we pay homage to Marilyn's enduring legacy, presenting her as the trailblazing woman she was—always ahead of her time and an inspiration to millions.”

Coming soon from Big Screen will be updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses, and release dates for the show.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Big Screen (OTC:BSEG) is a cutting-edge development, production and distribution company based in Los Angeles, dedicated to bringing captivating stories to life on the big and small screens.

