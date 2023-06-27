Questex’s Fierce Clinical Summit Returns to Discuss All Things Clinical, Brings the Clinical Research and Trial Management Ecosystem Together September 26-28 in Philadelphia

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Pharma today announces the Fierce Clinical Summit will take place September 26-28 in Philadelphia. The Summit is Fierce Pharma's flagship event for the clinical research and trial management ecosystem. The event’s theme, All Things Clinical in One Place, will deliver sessions on a broad range of clinical research topics for all cross-function teams. Register here.



“Following our successful 2022 event, we are excited to deliver attendees even more content for the Clinical Operation, Clinical Research & Development and Trial Management community. We listened to the needs of our community and we will deliver ‘all things clinical in one place’ to ensure that we offer a clinical event for all cross-function teams,” said Jennifer Woods, Vice President & Market Leader, Life Sciences and Healthcare Events.

The Summit will feature three days of sessions and workshops on the following topics:

Study Start-Up & Protocol Design

Site Engagement & Patient Recruitment

Clinical Quality & GCP

Decentralized & Hybrid

Data Governance

Vendor Collaboration & Oversight

RBQM & Monitoring

Trends & Innovation

The Summit will offer three dedicated tracks and each track will feature a keynote presenter.

The Clinical Development and Operations Track will feature "Influencing Innovative Protocol Design" presented by Jill Kearney, MBA, Senior Director, Global Operations Head, ED Oncology, Janssen Research & Development

The Clinical Quality Track will feature "Setting the Bar for Inspection Readiness" presented by Colleen Maude, Senior Director, Clinical Quality Performance AstraZeneca

The Decentralized Clinical Trial Track will feature "Build a Business Case for DCT" presented by Madeline Geday, Senior Director, DCT Office/Patient Engagement & Clinical Strategy, Astellas



Presentations will be delivered by industry thought leaders including:

Stephanie Haley, Director, Clinical Quality Assurance, Astellas Pharma US

Grace Crawford, Executive Director, Clinical Quality & Compliance, AstraZeneca

Sheryl Crean, Senior Director Quality Assurance Strategic Advice GCP/GPV, AstraZeneca

Michael Walega, Head of Centralized Monitoring, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Lorne Cheeseman, Senior Director, Clinical Quality Assurance, Corcept Therapeutics

Craig Lipset, Advisor and Founder, Clinical Innovation Partners, and Co-Chair, Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance

Priya Chaturvedi, Ph.D., Vice President, Head of Global Clinical Quality, Eisai

Shafaat Ali Khan, Associate Director-Site Engagement-Clinical Development, Eli Lilly

Jennifer Henrick, Vice President, Clinical Operations, Homology Medicines

Dennis Salotti, Executive Director & Head, Clinical Outsourcing & Innovation, Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Leslie Shupenko, Associate Director Clinical Operations, Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Paul Houri, Vice President, Head of BioResearch Quality Assurance, Johnson & Johnson

Kelly Clark, Head of US Partnerships and Global Site Development, Merck

Jennifer Sheller, Head Monitoring Excellence, Trial Diversity, Site Development/Engagement, Merck

Jen Yip, Associate Director, Digital Trials & Patient Engagement, Novartis

Justin Ott, Senior Director, Global Development Quality Assurance – GCP, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Michael Rosenblatt, Vice President, Clinical Operations, Roche

Amy Franke, MBE, Vice President, Clinical Operations, Shattuck Labs

Mary MacDonald, MS, RQAP-GCP, Head of Clinical Quality Assurance, Neuroscience, Takeda



See the agenda here.

Premier Fierce Clinical Summit Marquee partner is IQVIA Technologies, Platinum is Clario, DNA Nexus and Gold is Science 37.

For more information on the Fierce Clinical Summit, visit https://www.fierceclinicalsummit.com. To register click here.

