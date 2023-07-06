Winners To Be Announced for the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant 2023
The winners of the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant exemplify the spirit of entrepreneurship and the power of innovative ideas to create positive change. They exhibit exceptional dedication.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Winners of the impactful and prestigious Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant are set to be announced. After a tough week with 20 Shark Tank presentations by Finalists from 6 countries, the winners are set to be announced on 12 July 2023.
The Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant is known for supporting outstanding entrepreneurs. The grant provides financial support ranging from $5,000 up to $20,000, enabling the winners to scale their businesses and amplify their positive impact on society. The winners come through an important journey as they acquire business skills through the extensive training provided by UPG Biashara. They are certified as UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs.
The 20 Finalists come from six countries: Botswana, India, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Tanzania. Each of them has demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination to reach the final stage of the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. Their creative approaches to business and their dedication to impacting their communities that they serve has propelled them forward as outstanding contenders for the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant 2023.
"The winners of the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant exemplify the spirit of entrepreneurship and the power of innovative ideas to create positive change. They have demonstrated exceptional dedication, creativity, and a deep commitment to entrepreneurship," said Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good.
The 20 finalists advanced to the ultimate stage of the competition: a "Shark Tank" format. This entailed presenting to an experienced panel, in front of a live audience. During these sessions, the UPG Biashara entrepreneurs showcased their ideas, businesses, and distinct value propositions. Now the next step is the announcement of the winners and with 10 winners expected, the Finalists have a chance of winning that is about 50%. The announcement of the winners takes place on 12 July 2023 from 3:30pm to 5pm CEST (9:30am to 11am EST). And it is possible for those passionate about entrepreneurship to witness the announcement of the winners of the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant 2023. While places last, those interested can RSVP here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-RSVP. The event brings together people passionate about entrepreneurship including industry leaders, investors, and supporters who are eager to witness the next generation of entrepreneurial success stories.
About Diamonds Do Good®: A not-for-profit organization inspired in 2006 by Nelson Mandela to tell the world about the positive impact of diamonds in Southern Africa. Its focus today is to create meaningful change in natural diamond communities across the world and to tell these meaningful stories. https://www.diamondsdogood.com.
About UPG Biashara: UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. This includes growing and strengthening existing enterprises. UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to participate in making the world a better place.
Celebrating 20 Finalists of the #DiamondsDoGoodGrant 2023 - #UPGBiashara