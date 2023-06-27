Wireless Power Transmission Market Growth, Key Players, Segments, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of wireless power transmission in consumer electronics is a key factor driving wireless power transmission market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Forecast to 2030”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Wireless Power Transmission market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

The global Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) market size reached USD 6.53 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of wireless power transmission in consumer electronics is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) market will entail contactless charging of portable and mobile devices, particularly in consumer electronics. Rising demand for consumer electronics especially smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices across the globe creates high demand for wireless power transmission technology. Majority of consumer electronics that need to be charged or constantly powered are connected to wall by cords. In addition, wireless power technology enables customers to charge and power consumer electrical gadgets while maintaining an aesthetic and cable-free setting. Rising adoption of WPT technology in electronics devices prompts manufacturers to introduce advanced technologies in the market. For instance, in June 2022, Panthronics AG, which is an Austria-based semiconductor company announced to launch fully integrated NFC wireless charging listener device PTX30W. It receives power wirelessly, eliminating the need for a microprocessor in listener device. It also offers significant space savings and enhanced design freedom to smartwatches, hearing aids, fitness trackers, smart rings, and many electronic devices.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The far-field technology segment is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to rising initiatives taken by government to promote Far-field technology. In November 2021, the U.S. Federal Communication Commission (FCC) approved Energous Corporation's unlimited distance Over-The-Air (OTA) wireless charging. The U.S. certification will enable extension of wireless power transfer solutions at any distance, particularly for internet of things devices.

the industrial charging solution segment is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to rising adoption of WPT technologies in industrial charging solutions. WAP technology is highly useful in various industrial applications such as factory automation, handheld terminals, drones, and others.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global wireless power transmission market in 2021 due to rising adoption of electronics devices in countries across the region, especially in China, Japan, and India. According to China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), total shipment of 5G mobile phones in China was 266 million units in 2021, which creates high demand for WPT solutions in this country. In addition, rising adoption of WPT solutions in electric vehicles in the region is expected to support revenue growth of the market.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Wireless Power Transmission market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.

Some major companies in the global market report include Qualcomm Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., WiTricity Corporation, NuCurrent Inc. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Powermat Technologies Ltd., Semtech Corporation, WiTricity Corporation, Energous Corporation, and Analog Devices Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wireless power transmission market based on technology, transmitter application, implementation, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Far-Field Technology

Microwave/RF

Laser/Infrared

Near-Field Technology

Inductive

Capacitive Coupling

Magnetic Resonance

Transmitter Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Standalone Chargers

Electric Vehicle Charging

Industrial Charging Solutions

Others

Implementation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Integrated

Aftermarket

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Consumer Electronics

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Electronics

Notebooks

Automotive

Industrial

Defense

Healthcare

Others

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Wireless Power Transmission market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

