Attorney Willie D. Powells III Honored with Prestigious Humanitarian Award from Premios America Global Awards

HOUSTON , TX, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Willie D. Powells III & Associates PLLC is thrilled to announce that founding attorney, Willie D. Powells III, has been honored with the illustrious Humanitarian Award by the Premios America Global Awards. This award acknowledges Mr. Powells' extraordinary legal career as well as his significant contributions to the arts and steadfast dedication to humanitarian causes.

The Premios America Global Awards is an esteemed organization that celebrates creativity and dedication within the arts, media, and entertainment industries. The awards recognize professionals whose work has made a remarkable impact, contributing positively to society and leaving a lasting impression.

Attorney Willie D. Powells III is recognized for his exceptional legal expertise in personal injury law and his unwavering commitment to his clients. Beyond his legal career, Mr. Powells has been actively engaged in various humanitarian efforts and has a profound passion for the arts. His dedication to making a positive impact in the community has earned him this distinguished honor.

“Being honored with the Humanitarian Award is both a privilege and a testament that dedication, compassion, and service are pillars for positive change. Let’s continue to support the arts and humanitarian causes that enrich our communities," said Willie D. Powells III.

With an extraordinary track record in personal injury law and an unwavering commitment to justice, Willie D. Powells III has earned a reputation for being a tireless advocate for his clients. His legal acumen is complemented by his compassionate nature and dedication to improving the lives of others through both his legal work and philanthropic efforts.

The Law Offices of Willie D. Powells III & Associates PLLC extends its heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Powells on this prestigious recognition and is proud to have him leading the team.

For more information on the Premios America Global Awards, please visit here.

