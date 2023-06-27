Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Market Projected to Reach USD 5.16 Billion by 2030, Registering a Robust CAGR of 16.2%

Reports And Data

The global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) market size was USD 1.34 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) market was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2021 and is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period. The main drivers of revenue growth in the global AML market include the growing necessity for monitoring and reporting suspicious activities by financial regulatory bodies, the rise in money laundering cases due to increased usage of digital payments, and the rapid advancement of technology and solutions aimed at protecting businesses from criminal organizations.

The advancement of technology has led to the development of sophisticated methods for money laundering. Moreover, the increased utilization of non-cash payment methods such as cards, mobile payments, and online payments has opened up new avenues for money launderers, which has had an impact on the economy. For instance, in March 2021, 23% of internet users fell victim to online identity theft, encompassing crimes like credit card fraud and tax-related issues. To detect, identify, investigate, and report suspicious activities, organizations are adopting anti-money laundering software. An effective approach to combat illicit financial transactions involves investing in an AML solution that integrates the Internet of Things (IoT) with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The primary objective of an AML solution is to promptly detect fraudulent transactions and report them to the appropriate financial authorities. A Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) is utilized to gather comprehensive information on the issue, aiding in customer risk analysis by providing up-to-date customer information and mitigating the risk of money laundering. These factors are anticipated to drive market revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

However, the market revenue growth may be hindered by a lack of skilled personnel during the forecast period. AML systems rely on AI and Machine Learning (ML) techniques to identify money laundering activities in various organizations. AML personnel face challenges in detecting fraud, making them vulnerable to money laundering-related offenses. Consequently, businesses and financial institutions are investing considerable time and effort in keeping their security professionals well-informed about evolving regulatory requirements. Additionally, the increasing need for in-depth knowledge to gain a comprehensive understanding of AML solutions is expected to contribute to market revenue growth in the future.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/2045

Segments Covered in the Report

The global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) market can be categorized based on various factors. Firstly, in terms of component type, the market comprises solutions and services. Solutions include software and tools designed to detect and prevent money laundering activities, while services encompass professional assistance and support provided by AML experts.

Secondly, the market can be segmented by technology outlook, which includes the following categories:

Know Your Customer (KYC): KYC technology focuses on verifying and authenticating customer identities to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and mitigate the risk of money laundering.

Transaction Monitoring: Transaction monitoring technology involves the real-time monitoring of financial transactions to detect any suspicious activities or patterns that may indicate potential money laundering.

Case Management: Case management technology facilitates the investigation and management of suspected money laundering cases, providing a systematic approach to track and resolve such incidents.

Compliance Management: Compliance management technology assists organizations in adhering to AML regulations and guidelines by streamlining compliance processes, conducting risk assessments, and implementing appropriate measures to mitigate money laundering risks.

Auditing and Reporting: Auditing and reporting technology enables organizations to generate comprehensive reports, conduct audits, and maintain proper documentation to comply with regulatory requirements and demonstrate their commitment to combating money laundering.

Moreover, the market can be analyzed based on deployment type, which includes on-premises and cloud-based solutions. On-premises deployment involves hosting AML software and systems within an organization's infrastructure, while cloud deployment utilizes remote servers and infrastructure managed by third-party service providers.

Furthermore, the market can be categorized by organization size, distinguishing between large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Large enterprises typically have more extensive resources and complex operations, while SMEs have relatively smaller-scale operations and limited resources.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anti-money-laundering-market

Strategic development:

The Anti-Money Laundering (AML) market is witnessing strategic developments aimed at enhancing its effectiveness and addressing emerging challenges. These strategic developments encompass various aspects of the market, including technology advancements, regulatory frameworks, partnerships, and investments.

In terms of technology advancements, the market is experiencing continuous innovation to keep pace with evolving money laundering techniques. Advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and data analytics are being integrated into AML solutions to improve detection capabilities, enhance risk assessment, and automate compliance processes. These technological advancements enable financial institutions and businesses to stay ahead of money laundering threats and mitigate risks effectively.

Regulatory frameworks play a crucial role in shaping the AML landscape. Governments and financial regulatory authorities are implementing stricter regulations and guidelines to combat money laundering activities. These regulations require organizations to establish robust AML programs, conduct thorough customer due diligence, and maintain comprehensive transaction records. Market players are actively monitoring and adapting to these regulatory changes, ensuring compliance and staying updated with the evolving AML landscape.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2045

Competitive Landscape:

Accenture, Inc., Oracle Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Tata Consultancy Services Limited (Tata Sons Private Limited), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Fiserv, Inc., Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Experian PLC, SAS Institute, Inc., ACI Worldwide, Inc., CaseWare International, Inc., and AML Partners LLC.

Browse More Reports :

LED Traffic Signs Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/led-traffic-signs-market

Automotive Decorative Film Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-automotive-decorative-film-market

Hypercars Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hyper-cars-market

Automotive Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-anti-lock-braking-abs-market

Driving Recorder Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/driving-recorder-market