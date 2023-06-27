New Devotional Book Helps Readers Navigate Through Spiritual Web of Confusion
Author utilizes her own experiences coupled with scriptural insights to help others find true and lasting peace in Jesus Christ.
The day the veil of confusion lifted, the day the truth shown forth in every facet of my being- soul, spirit, mind- was a glorious day indeed.”LAKE PANASOFFKEE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy Flowers Publishing is excited to introduce the release of the new Christian devotional, As You Rise: Scriptural Insights to Help You Get and Stay on The Narrow Way by author Stacy Angelique McDonald. So many things come at us, presenting themselves as the right way, as the truth. All these spiritual ways and means have a measure of truth found within them, making it hard for us to discern the deception and confusion that lies in wait for us if we decide to venture down one of these many roads.
— Stacy Angelique McDonald
Stacy has compiled many of her writings into her first published book with the hope of helping others avoid the pain and confusion she herself endured during her spiritual journey. A journey that led her into the dark world of mediumship and other occult practices before she finally surrendered her life to Jesus Christ. “The day the veil of confusion lifted, the day the truth shown forth in every facet of my being- soul, spirit, mind- was a glorious day indeed,” states the author in As You Rise. No matter where you are on your spiritual walk with God, from someone searching for the truth to a seasoned believer, As You Rise has plenty of nuggets of truth that are certain to exhort and encourage you along the way.
“As You Rise truly is jam-packed with Scriptural insight. Stacy’s overwhelming love for the Lord is enthusiastically displayed on every page. As You Rise is a devotional that one can read each day — along with God’s Word, of course — to remind us of the incredible love and sacrifice that Jesus Christ made for us. Whether you read it all at once or a little at a time, this is a great book to have in your Christian library.”- B. Cannone, goodreads review
About the Author: Stacy’s background includes a B.S. degree in Human Services and an A.S. degree in Occupational Therapy Assistant, as well as extensive chaplain training. From ministering as a pastor's wife to offering help and hope as a missionary to the preborn, and so much more, Stacy has been in full time ministry since founding Life Plea Ministries with her husband Mark back in 2019. She has been writing about her experiences and sharing scriptural insights since 2020, when she started the As You Rise website and blog. Her work has been published numerous times in newspapers in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.
As You Rise (ISBN 979-8988428701) was published by Happy Flowers Publishing on June 8, 2023 in paperback format and is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and for order online at most fine book retailers; also available in eBook format exclusively on Amazon.
Make sure to visit www.asyourise.com to find out more so that As You Rise...You’ll SHINE!!!
Stacy McDonald
As You Rise
asyourise@yahoo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other