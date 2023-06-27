TopLine Named Finalist for Two Twin Cities Business 2023 “Best of Business” Reader’s Choice Awards

TopLine honored to be finalist in the Credit Union and Mortgage Lender categories

/EIN News/ -- MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local member-owned financial services cooperative TopLine Financial Credit Union has been named Twin Cities Business 2023 Best of Business Reader’s Choice Poll finalist in two categories: Credit Union and Mortgage Lender.



The Twin Cities Business yearly survey asks their readership, “Which companies exemplify true excellence in their respective industries and would they confidently refer to a family member, friend or colleague?” and published results in its June/July issue and online.

The communities the credit union services have recognized TopLine as one of the top three most appreciated and trustworthy financial institutions in Minnesota. Several qualities that make TopLine stand out include the credit union’s dedication to the mission of “Passionate About Helping People” by providing affordable and competitive financial services, commitment of their employees to help consumers achieve their financial goals, positively making a local and global impact through community outreach activities via their non-profit foundation, and helping consumers with homeownership.

“We are very fortunate to be chosen as a finalist in two categories in Twin Cities Business “Best of Business” poll, and would also like to extend our congratulations to all the other organizations honored this year,” says Mick Olson, President and CEO of TopLine Financial Credit Union. “We are incredibly grateful for the support from our members and communities who selected us for this recognition. And it is only possible because of our TopLine family of employees’ genuine dedication and passion in helping our members and communities accomplish their financial goals.”

Twin Cities Business is Minnesota’s leading provider of business news, insight, and analysis through daily online news stories, e-newsletters, a monthly print magazine and live events. Along with their readers, they get to know the personalities of our region’s most influential leaders, exploring the “how” behind their success, strategies, and solutions. They discuss today’s most pressing issues, examine trends and outlooks, and provide the context, perspective, and information leaders have come to depend on.

TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest, with assets of more than $775 million and serves over 50,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations – in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park – as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

