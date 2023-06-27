Veterinary Vaccines Market 2022, Future Demand, Top Key-Players and Growth 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing trend to use fewer antibiotics and growing use of vaccines to treat zoonotic disorders are boosting the veterinary vaccines market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Forecast to 2030”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Veterinary Vaccines market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

The global veterinary vaccines market is anticipated to reach value of USD 13,681.4 Million by 2030, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The veterinary/animal vaccines market is likely to expand rapidly, due to the growing use of vaccines to treat zoonotic disorders and increasing inclination to use fewer antibiotics. Moreover, the rising rate of incidence of livestock disorders is anticipated to propel the veterinary vaccines market further during the forecast period.

However, during the forecast period, the global veterinary vaccines market is likely to be hampered by lack of appropriate standards and quality controls in veterinary vaccine production.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Veterinary Vaccines market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Zoetis Inc., Bayer AG, Virbac SA, Merck KGaA, Eli Lilly and Company, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Aptimmune Biologics Inc., Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Laboratorios HIPRA, S.A. and others are some of the top companies profiled in the report.

Emergen Research has segmented the global veterinary vaccines market based on type, administration path, technology, infection, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Cattle

Cat

Dog

Administration Path Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Oral

Injection

Spray/Immersion

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Inactivated

Live Attenuated

Recombinant

Toxoid

Infection Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fungal

Bacterial

Parasitic

Viral

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2020, Automazioni VX, Inc. entered into a cooperative agreement with Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck KGaA. The collaboration was aimed to launch Innoject Pro, a uniquely developed technology for subcutaneous injection vaccination of chicken. The technology can be utilized in conjunction with the Innovax vaccine by Merck Animal Health, which is used to safeguard poultry from bacterial infections.

The poultry segment is expected to lead the global veterinary vaccines market throughout the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0%. The increased need for risk-free pet food, associated with a growing focus on developing new animal protection approaches, is estimated to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The injection segment is projected to retain the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Growth of the segment is attributable to increasing use of injection vaccines for protection of animal health. Injection vaccines play a crucial role in preventing and controlling the dissemination of disease outbreaks in both farm animals and livestock.

Throughout the forecast period, the inactivated segment is expected to dominate the market for veterinary vaccines. Inactivated vaccines are free from bacteria and suitable for rehabilitation, except in case of immunocompetent patients. These vaccines are usually compressed, which makes their shipping and preserving simple.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Veterinary Vaccines market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

