Ramp closures on U.S. 61 at Scott County Road F-55/210th Street in Mount Joy begin on Monday, July 10

DAVENPORT, Iowa – June 27, 2023 – If you are driving on U.S. 61 near Mount Joy in the coming weeks you need to be aware of ramp closures that may slow down your trip.

Beginning on Monday, July 10, until Friday, Sept. 8, weather permitting, construction crews will close the southbound exit ramp and the northbound entrance ramp on U.S. 61 at the Scott County Road F-55/210th Street interchange in Mount Joy so concrete pavement reconstruction can occur.

Traffic will follow a marked detour route using Black Hawk Trail and Old U.S. 61/Veterans Way.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project, contact Adrian Simonson, Iowa DOT Davenport construction office, at 563-391-2750 or [email protected]