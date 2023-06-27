STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON POLICE RAID IN LAS PINAS POGO HUB

The latest police raid in a POGO hub in Las Pinas that resulted in the rescue of more than 2,000 workers, Filipinos and foreigner workers, alleged to be victims of human trafficking, is another testament that POGOs' involvement in criminal activities has become rampant, and necessitates their immediate expulsion from the country.

Because we have allowed POGOs to maintain operations in the country, the Philippines has become a hotbed of human trafficking. POGO hubs, in effect, have been given a free license to engage in criminal activities because of PAGCOR's utter incompetence in supervising the operations of POGOs.

Undoubtedly, the POGO industry poses a huge threat to the country's peace and order situation, endangering both local and foreign nationals. Hindi na dapat madagdagan pa ang mga biktima ng POGO sa bansa. Paalisin na ang mga POGO sa lalong madaling panahon!