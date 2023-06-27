MCI Onehealth Seeking Approval to Extend the Deadline to Hold its 2022 AGM

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, announced today that it will be applying to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the “Court”) under s.133(3) of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Act”) for an extension of time to call an annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company in respect of its financial year ended December 31, 2022 until a date no later than September 30, 2023.

The Company filed its Notice of Application with the Court on June 27, 2023, and the application (the “Application”) will come on for a hearing on Friday June 30, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The hearing will be conducted virtually. Interested parties that wish to attend the hearing should email the Company at nolan@mcionehealth.com as soon as possible and in any event by no later than 5:00 p.m. on June 29, 2023 for information on how to access the proceeding.

The Company will also be filing applications for exemptions from the TSX and other applicable regulatory bodies to similarly extend the deadline to hold the annual general meeting under the applicable rules, policies and regulations.

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies and data-driven clinical insights to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care and specialist networks, serving more than one million patients annually. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of more than 650 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com.

For media enquiries please contact:

Forward Looking Statements

